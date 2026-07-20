Why are educators like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent on CJP protests? The answer may surprise NEET aspirants

Why have popular educators such as Khan Sir and Awadh Ojha not openly joined the CJP-led student protests? Those who run tuition institutions are silent despite allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations. Explained.
Sonam Wangchuk is being taken away from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Why are NEET tuition teachers like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha and others silent on CJP student protests? They mint crores of rupees by running tuition classes to prepare students for the NEET exam. However, they chose to remain silent on the issue of the paper leak and the students' protest that followed. After 20 days of continuous hunger strike, innovator and educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police and admitted to a hospital, where he claims he has recovered. Thousands of students have marched to the Parliament amid police actions of lathi-charge, tear gas firing and water cannons. Many of them have been injured; some of them have been arrested. However, the tuition owners, like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha, and others, have come out in support of their students. Why?
Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent over students' protest
Though Awadh Ojha has expressed apprehension that anti-social elements may infiltrate the students' protest, and Khan Sir has criticised the government, neither has openly come out in support of the students.
The Cockroach Janta Party is on the streets to protest against irregularities and the repeated leaks of question papers of different examinations, including the NEET. It has also demanded accountability and students' welfare. The protesting students, including those from the left-wing student outfit of AISA, have demanded the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation to the kin of those students who committed suicide in the wake of the paper leak. The government has outrightly rejected all of the demands and vows stern action.
These may be reasons:
- Analysts believe that the educators and owners of the large tuition institutes did not come out in the open because it would result in government actions, like the raids of government agencies on several pretexts. Their institutions may be dragged into legal cases, issued penalties or even closed down.
- These institutions may lose neutrality as the protest is against the government and in support of the demand for the resignation of the HRD minister. They may be accused of being hand-in-glove with the opposition and against the government.
- The Delhi Police has swung into action and resorted to lathi charge, teargas shells, water cannon and other means of using force against the protesters. The educators and owners of tuition institutions may not like to get caught in this situation.
- These teachers may love a situation where they can urge the government to reform the examination system without getting involved in any controversy.
- However, it is also true that people like Khan Sir and Awadh Ojha are not only tuition institution owners, but they have also become the public face on which the students can rely and fall for support. Their support could boost the morale of the students and encourage them to continue with their study and struggle approach. In the absence of such support, they may get disheartened and lose faith in their icons.
- However, it has also become clear that the tuition institutes are basically business ventures to offer services for fees; there is no morality attached, and they should not be expected of anything other than the services they are paid for.
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