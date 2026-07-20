Why are educators like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent on CJP protests? The answer may surprise NEET aspirants

Why have popular educators such as Khan Sir and Awadh Ojha not openly joined the CJP-led student protests? Those who run tuition institutions are silent despite allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations. Explained.

Why are NEET tuition teachers like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha and others silent on CJP student protests? They mint crores of rupees by running tuition classes to prepare students for the NEET exam. However, they chose to remain silent on the issue of the paper leak and the students' protest that followed. After 20 days of continuous hunger strike, innovator and educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police and admitted to a hospital, where he claims he has recovered. Thousands of students have marched to the Parliament amid police actions of lathi-charge, tear gas firing and water cannons. Many of them have been injured; some of them have been arrested. However, the tuition owners, like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha, and others, have come out in support of their students. Why?

Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent over students' protest

Though Awadh Ojha has expressed apprehension that anti-social elements may infiltrate the students' protest, and Khan Sir has criticised the government, neither has openly come out in support of the students.

The Cockroach Janta Party is on the streets to protest against irregularities and the repeated leaks of question papers of different examinations, including the NEET. It has also demanded accountability and students' welfare. The protesting students, including those from the left-wing student outfit of AISA, have demanded the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation to the kin of those students who committed suicide in the wake of the paper leak. The government has outrightly rejected all of the demands and vows stern action.

These may be reasons: