Who was Satya Pal Malik? Why did he openly support farmers' movement and make startling revelations on Pulwama attack?

Former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Goa, Satya Pal Malik may be remembered for his no-holds-barred approach to politics and life and not taking care of being politically correct. While he revealed some secrets, creating problems for the government and his party, he left the world with many more secrets buried deep in his heart. His support for the nationwide farmers' movement and revelations made on the Pulwama attack brought him to the forefront of national politics and pushed him to a corner for obliquely taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the man who was instrumental in making him the governor of three states.

Satya Pal Malik: Public life begins in 1974

Satya Pal Malik: Governor

Born on July 24, 1946, in Hisawada village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, in a Jat family, Satya Pal Malik tried his hand at student politics. However, he entered public life in 1974, when he won the assembly election from Bagpat as a candidate from Charan Singh's Bharatiya Lok Dal. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from UP twice and served in it from 1980 to 1986 and from 1986 to 1989. He also won the Lok Sabha election in 1989 from Aligarh as a Janata Dal candidate and represented it till 1991. The Jat face of the BJP served as the Governor of Goa from November 3, 2019, to August 18, 2020. He was also the Governor of Meghalaya from August 18, 2020, to October 3, 2022.

Malik warns Narendra Modi govt on farmers' stir

Satya Pal Malik hit the headlines when he criticised the Narendra Modi-led union government on the issue of farmers' nationwide movement against the three farm laws. Delivering his speech at the Global Jat Summit on November 8, 2021, he warned the government, as he said, "You will not be able to overcome the Sikhs. The Guru's four children were slaughtered, but the Guru refused to surrender. You cannot defeat the Jats as well."

He said further, "Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed, and she was killed [for ordering Bluestar]. They killed General Vaidya in Pune [for leading Bluestar] and Michael O'Dwyer in London [Lieutenant Governor Of Punjab during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre]. I have even said that don't test the patience of the Sikh community." These lines were actually a part of the controversial song SYL by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Satya Pal Malik drops bombshells

Satya Pal Malik dropped the bombshell when he openly criticised PM Modi on Pulwama. In an interview with Karan Thapar on April 14, 2023, the Jat leader talked about the attack and slammed PM Modi in the most belligerent way.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor said that "Narendra Modi had no dislike for corruption and had taken no action against those alleged to be involved in corruption because they were close to him." He also made startling revelations and talked about alleged mistakes that led to the Pulwama attack in 2019. He also said that Modi and NSA Ajit Doval instructed him to keep quiet on the mistakes and that he "realised that all the onus of the attack will be put on Pakistan."

Startling revelations on Pulwama attack

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor said, "CRPF people (had) asked for aircraft to ferry their people because such a large convoy generally doesn’t travel by road." He also added that the request was made to the Home Ministry, but "they refused to give". Accusing the authorities of a grave intelligence failure, Malik said that the car carrying 300 kilograms of RDX explosives had come from Pakistan but was travelling around the roads and villages of Jammu and Kashmir for 10-15 days without being detected and without anyone knowing.