Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, widow of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has demanded that Saudi Crown Prince MBS meet her, apologise and compensate her for his killing. Also, know about the connection with US President Donald Trump.

When US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman at the White House, he did not anticipate the trouble he would land in. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, an Egyptian citizen, demanded that the crown prince meet her, apologise to her, and compensate her for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. She is the widow of the journalist, killed allegedly in the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul. According to the US intelligence agency CIA, the American citizen of Saudi origin was killed on the order of MBS, as the de facto ruler of Riyadh is called.

Jamal Khashoggi's widow demands Saudi's apology

Taking to social media platform X, Elatr Khashoggi wrote in a post, "The Crown Prince said he was sorry, so he should meet me, apologise and compensate me for the murder of my husband, Jamal Khashoggi." It not only opened the seven-year-old wound but also put Muhammad bin Salman in the dock at a time when he is trying to reform Saudi Arabia, known for its extremely orthodox Sunni Muslim society and the conservative Wahhabi Islam.

Who was Jamal Khashoggi?

Saudi journalist, dissident, author, columnist, and editor Jamal Ahmad Hamza Khashoggi was assassinated on October 2, 2018, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to collect the papers required for marriage to a Turkish woman. Amid uproar in the media and US pressure, Saudi Arabian and Turkish officials inspected the consulate on October 15. They found evidence that Khashoggi had been killed and that chemical experts had tampered with evidence. In its 101-page report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights held the State of Saudi Arabia responsible for the "premeditated extrajudicial execution" of Khashoggi. A Saudi Arabian court sentenced five officials to death and three others to 24 years in prison on December 23, 2019. The death sentences were commuted.

Jamal Khashoggi backs Muhammad bin Salman

Once close to MBS, the relations soured after Jamal Khashoggi wrote in a column in the 'Post' that Saudi Arabia "should return to its pre-1979 climate, when the government restricted the hard-line Wahhabi traditions, and women today should have the same rights as men." He also said that "all citizens should have the right to speak their minds without fear of imprisonment." Khashoggi suggested that Riyadh "must find a way where we can accommodate secularism and Islam, something like what they have in Turkey."

Jamal Khashoggi slams Saudi crown prince

In a love-hate relationship with Muhammad bin Salman, Khashoggi backed some of his reforms, such as allowing women to drive, while he condemned Saudi Arabia's arrest of human rights activists like Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan, Aziza al-Yousef, and several other women's rights advocates involved in the women-to-drive movement and the anti-male-guardianship campaign. He also slammed the Saudi war on Yemen and said that the "longer this cruel war lasts in Yemen, the more permanent the damage will be." The deputy editor-in-chief of Arab News went to the extent of accusing the Saudi Prince of advancing a new type of Islamic radicalism, which is just as intolerant of dissent." Khashoggi also criticized MBS for his "rash actions [that] are deepening tensions and undermining the security of the Gulf states and the region as a whole."

Jamal Khashoggi meets Osama bin Laden

Jamal Khashoggi was acquainted with Osama bin Laden in the 1980s and 1990s and interviewed him several times in the Tora Bora hills of Afghanistan. The Saudi Arabian government sent him three times to meet Osama bin Laden to convince him to quit jihad. Then Crown Prince Abdullah promised to reciprocate with a restoration of bin Laden's Saudi citizenship and readmission into Saudi Arabia. The Al Qaeda leader refused to change his path. Khashoggi's proximity to the royal family can be gauged by the fact that he was the only non-royal Saudi Arabian who knew of the royals' intimate dealings with al-Qaeda in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks. Khashoggi dissociated himself from bin Laden after the attacks.

Will Muhammad bin Salman accept the demands of his widow now? There is no response from the Saudi crown prince.