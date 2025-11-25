FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?

Israel’s airstrike on Beirut’s Haret Hreik killed Hezbollah chief of staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four others, raising fears of renewed conflict despite the 2024 ceasefire.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Who Was Haytham Ali Tabatabai? Will tensions escalate as Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief?
Hezbollah chief Haytham Ali Tabatabai was killed in Beirut. (File Image)
In what may be called a violation of the peace agreement signed between the two warring sides, Israel attacked the Haret Hreik area in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The aerial attack killed five people, including Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s chief of staff. After the Israel Defence Force (IDF) killed Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, Tabatabai, also known as Sayyid Abu Ali, emerged as the chief of the Shi'i militia. According to Israeli media, two earlier attempts were made during the war, which culminated in a ceasefire signed in November 2024. 

Who was Haytham Ali Tabatabai?

Born to an Iranian mother and a Lebanese father in the neighborhood of Beirut, Tabatabai joined Hezbollah in the 1980s as a part of the second generation of fighters. He carried out attacks against the IDF during its occupation of southern Lebanon in 1993 and 1996. He was the Hezbollah in charge of the area of Khiam between 2000 and 2008 and led the Shia militant group's activities during the 2006 Lebanon War. Haytham Ali Tabatabai served as a senior officer in Hezbollah's Unit 3800. This unit trained Hezbollah fighters in Iraq and Houthis in Yemen and provided critical support to them, as and when required. He was made the head of the Radwan Force's invasion portfolio. The US designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on October 26, 2016, and announced a bounty of $5 million on him. 

(Haytham Ali Tabatabai commanded Hezbollah during Israel War)

Hezbollah chief of staff

Tabatabai was made the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front following the assassination of Ali Karaki. During the Israel war, he rose in ranks and became the operations chief of the Shiite organization as other leaders were killed. Sayyid Abu Ali, as he is called, became Hezbollah's chief of staff during the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon in 2024. The IDF attacked the fourth floor of a building in the neighbourhood of Beirut on November 23, 2025. It killed four people, Tabatabai. Other Hezbollah members killed in the attack were Qassem Hussein Berjawi, Rifaat Ahmad Hussein, Mostafa Asaad Berro and Ibrahim Ali Hussein.

Hezbollah retaliation

Analysts believe that Hezbollah may retaliate for the attack and this may open the door to yet another conflict between the Jewish state and the Shiite militia. It is believed that Hezbollah might have regrouped and armed itself since the ceasefire in 2024, but it may not be in a position to wage a war with Israel. The Shia group may fire a few missiles without causing extensive damage to the Jewish nation. It may be a symbolic attack to boost the morale of its members and sympathisers. However, an escalation in tensions cannot be ruled out. 

