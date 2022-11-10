Who was Afzal Khan, over 7-feet-high general killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji in a duel?

A painting of the incident (Wikipedia)

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition challenging the demolition of unauthorized structures built on government land near the tomb of Afzal Khan, the 16th-century commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty who was killed by the iconic Hindu warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji. Khan was buried in Maharashtra's Satara in 1659. The tomb is being demolished as it was built on forest land. The SC asked how a tomb was built in 1959 in that place.

Who was Afzal Khan?

Afzal Khan was a general in the Bijapur Adil Shahi empire. He was tasked with carrying out a military campaign against Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to some historical records, Afzal Khan first came to Tuljapur with his army, where he destroyed a temple that was considered holy by Shivaji's family. He then destroyed two more temples. He camped at a town called Wai that he had governed in the past. His insult to the Hindu religion, however, alienated the local Deshmukhs who refused any support to the general.

Shivaji had been camping in the Pratapgarh fort.

Khan sent his envoy Krishna Bhaskar to negotiate. He sent a message that he was a friend of Shivaji's father Shahaji and that he would get the Bijapur empire to officially recognize his territories.

His army was better equipped than Shivaji's. Hence, the leader stayed put inside the fort despite grave provocation. It was a clever strategy.

While Shivaji's advisors allegedly told him to sue for peace, he vowed to either kill Khan in a battle or die fighting.

According to some texts, Goddess Bhavani came in Shivaji's dreams and warned him that Khan wanted to kill him treacherously.

Shivaji sent his envoy Gopinath to Khan's camp who gave the impression that he considered Khan an elder and an associate of his father. The real motive was to gauge Khan's true intentions.

Shivaji gave the impression that he was afraid of Khan and refused to meet him in Wai where his troops were garrisoned.

He asked him to come to Javli, a small place near the fort with selected bodyguards. The chosen place was heavily forested. He asked his troops to clear a way for the general and his bodyguards.

The place was near a river. Khan's troops were stationed in a scattered fashion across the river.

At the meeting, Khan called Shivaji a peasant boy. He also asked him to submit to the authority of the Adil Shahi dynasty and become a vassal lord. Khan then embraced him and held his head in the crook of his arm and stabbed him in the back with a concealed weapon. Shivaji, who knew about Afzal Khan's intentions, was wearing chainmail inside his robes which blunted the attack.

Shivaji himself was carrying a concealed weapon called the Wagh Nakh or the nails of the tiger. The weapon could be easily concealed in the palm of the hand. He tore open his belly with the weapon. His bodyguards neutralized the attack of Khan's bodyguards.

Afzal Khan was later beheaded for his treachery.

This is considered a massive Maratha victory as Shivaji, said to be of medium height, killed towering Afzal Khan in a battle of wits, nerves and valor. Khan was said to be over 7-feet-tall.