After Hasina, Tarique Rahman emerges as key figure in India-Bangladesh equation

Tarique Rahman’s return to Dhaka signals a possible shift in BNP’s foreign policy as India watches Bangladesh’s political and strategic realignment.

Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party workers are expected to welcome Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on Thursday, when he returns to his country after ending his self-exile in London. The 60-year-old son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Zia-ur-Rahman is most likely to rejoin politics and lead his party while also caring for his ailing mother. Millions of BNP workers have pinned hopes on the man, who faced more than 80 cases under the Sheikh Hasina government and was acquitted after her ouster. India will also keep an eye on what he says and does and how he steers his party to the polls, scheduled on February 12.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahaman has indicated he will change the foreign policy equations if the BNP gets elected in the 2026 Bangladesh elections. It will be contrary to the policies adopted by the Muhammad Yunus-led Interim Government, which has launched an all-out campaign to align the country with Pakistan. Yunus has also been accused of fanning the anti-India sentiments, much to the chagrin of India. India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived amid escalating tensions between the two countries. The situation can be gauged by the fact that leaders having allegiance to the present dispensation have directly threatened to "liberate" the seven sisters from India. The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura are called the seven sisters.

(Tarique Rahman was slapped with more than 80 cases.)

India-Bangladesh Relations and BNP

Indicating a shift in the foreign policy of the BNP, Tarique Rahman earlier said that he would maintain an equidistance from India and Pakistan. Addressing a massive rally in May in the Nayapaltan area of

capital Dhaka, he declared, "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything." It is contrary to the policies adopted by Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina has always protected the Indian interests while maintaining a balance with China and keeping a distance from Pakistan. Rahman's policy may be viewed as a shift from the policy adopted by her mother, Khaleda Zia, who has always treated New Delhi as a whipping boy in her foreign policy.

(Former PM Khaleda Zia has been hospitalised.)

Bangladesh's foreign policy

Days after the ouster of Hasina on August 5, 2024, BNP General Secretary Mirza Islam Alamgir emphasised the significance of India as a neighbouring and friendly country and expressed his party's desire to strengthen ties with New Delhi. He told news agency ANI, "It will definitely be strengthened further because we, as a political party, always consider India to be our neighbour and friend. But we also invite India to come to a solution on certain issues."

Analysts believe that, soon afterward, India opened back-channel talks with Dhaka and invited some of the leaders from the opposition. Some leaders from the BNP came to New Delhi and held talks with the officials. When Khaleda Zia's health deteriorated, and she was admitted into an ICU unit of a hospital, PM Narendra Modi expressed concerns and offered all possible help. The BNP responded by thanking him. Tarique Rahman said the offers of support from leaders across the world have been a "source of immense strength". In a social media post, he wrote, "I want to take a moment, on behalf of the Zia family and BNP, to give our most profound thanks for the remarkable outpouring of support for Begum Khaleda Zia's recovery."

Bangladesh elections 2026

Taking a smart move, Alamgir took a U-turn on the Liberation War of 1971 in an attempt to distance the party from Pakistan. He said that the attempts to downplay the significance of the 1971 Liberation War not only undermine the sacrifices made by millions of people during the war but also threaten the basic foundation of Bangladesh's freedom. It was seen as a tacit move to distance itself from Pakistan and send strong signals to India. It was the Indian Army that fought the war against Pakistan and helped the Bangladeshi militia Mukti Bahini. More than 1,000 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the war.

(Islamist forces have spread anti-India sentiments across Bangladesh.)

1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh



More than 30 lakh Bangladeshi citizens were killed and more than three lakh women were raped by the occupying force of the Pakistan Army during the war. Now, the pro-Pakistan and jihadist elements argue that it was a quarrel between two brothers and India interfered for its own geostrategic benefits. Many of them go to the extent of denying the Liberation War and claiming that the wrong history has been taught to the generations.

Tarique Zia has apparently offered an olive branch to India and indicated improved relations between the two countries. The BNP has also assured New Delhi that the soil of Bangladesh would not be allowed for anti-India activities. It is a kind of assurance of not helping the anti-India forces working in the seven sisters, as well as those in Bangladesh. It is also a signal that those forces which threaten to dismember India and "liberate" the seven sisters.