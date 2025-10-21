Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics and Taiwan as she takes over ...

CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...
EXPLAINER
Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first woman prime minister and Shinzo Abe’s protege, brings ultra-conservative views and bold policies to Tokyo’s top post.
The election of Sanae Takaichi as the next prime minister of Japan has raised many eyebrows not only in her country but abroad as well. Considered a protege of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first woman prime minister of the Asian country is known for her ultra-conservative viewpoints on most issues, from economics to gay rights to foreign affairs. A member of the far-right ultranationalist organisation, Nippon Kaigi, Sanae Takaichi is believed to be on the far right of the political spectrum within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). She has made her approach amply clear by paying regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, a practice that has been seen as controversial by China and South Korea for its enshrinement of Japanese war criminals. Though she has cited Margaret Thatcher as a role model many times, and like her, she too has been called the "Iron Lady", many people doubt her ability to step into her shoes.
Sanae Takaichi has expressed her socially conservative views many times. She unruffled the feathers in December 2020 by opposing the proposed legislation to recognize separate family names for married couples and declared that it could "destroy the social structure based on family units." She also opposed revising the Imperial Household Law to allow women to accede to the Chrysanthemum Throne. She strongly opposed the legalization of same-sex marriage and said that "there should be no prejudice against sexual orientation or gender identity" and expressed support in "promoting understanding itself."
(Sanae Takaichi is compared with former UK PM Margaret Thatcher.)
Though she herself was a broadcast journalist before making a foray into politics, Sanae Takaichi advocated stricter regulations on the media. She went to the extent of demanding penalties for outlets that she believed unfairly criticised the government and legal consequences for defacing or damaging Japan's national flag. The new prime minister of Japan is also known for her openly pro-Taiwan views. She met Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in April 2025 and repeated Shinzo Abe's statement that a "Taiwan emergency is a Japan emergency."
Sanae Takaichi backs heavy government investment in critical strategic sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, nuclear fusion, biotechnology, and defence. She has advocated for tax increases on corporations. She is likely to increase taxes on cash deposits, as she has said that "a 1% tax on corporate cash deposits would increase tax revenue by Yen 2 trillion."