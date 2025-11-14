Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

As Bihar Election 2025 results come in with Tejashwi Yadav leading from Raghopur, questions emerge about Nitish Kumar’s son. Where is Nishant Kumar, the engineer who has stayed away from politics despite speculation that he may join JD(U)?

As the results of the Bihar Election 2025 are pouring in, Lalu Yadav's son Tejaswi is leading from Raghopur; no one is talking about Nitish Kumar's son. Where is Nishant Kumar, the engineer son of the Chief Minister of Bihar? In spite of Nitish being in politics for more than three decades and helming the state continuously since November 2005, Nishant Kumar did not join politics. Nishant Kumar kept away from politics, did not join his father's party, and Nitish said clearly that he was happy in his professional life and did not intend to join him in politics.

Nishant hit the headlines this year when he appeared at a tribute event for freedom fighters in Bakhtiyarpur and urged support for his father and the JD-U. He also participated in the Holi Milan ceremony with senior party leaders and, in June, joined his father to inaugurate the Bakhtiyarpur riverfront, recalling his childhood memories of the town.

However, Nishant Kumar went to his village and praised his father. It was considered that he would soon join politics and join his JD(U). In what was interpreted as his desire to slip into the shoes of his father, Nishant has reportedly been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while also studying the works of socialist icons like Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. However, when the preparations for election began, he withdrew himself to his shell. He did not join the JD(U); forget contesting the polls.

Lalu Yadav' son Tejaswi

On the other hand, Lalu Yadav's son Tejaswi Yadav launched his political career in 2010 by campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He became an MLA for the first time in 2015 in Bihar when he won from the Raghopur constituency. After the opposition alliance won the elections, Tejaswi became the Deputy Chief Minister. He was minister for public works, forestry, and environment in the 5th Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, joined politics in 2015 and won the Mahua assembly seat. He became a Cabinet Minister of Health in Nitish Kumar's government from November 2015 until July 2017. After falling out with his younger brother Tejaswi, Tej Pratap set up Janshakti Janata Dal on September 26, 2025.