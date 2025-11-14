FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?

Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul fail...

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Anand Mishra vs INC's Munna Tiwari vs JSP's Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, who is winning?

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Anand Mishra vs INC's Munna Tiwa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

As Bihar Election 2025 results come in with Tejashwi Yadav leading from Raghopur, questions emerge about Nitish Kumar’s son. Where is Nishant Kumar, the engineer who has stayed away from politics despite speculation that he may join JD(U)?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Nitish Kumar with son Nishant Kumar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the results of the Bihar Election 2025 are pouring in, Lalu Yadav's son Tejaswi is leading from Raghopur; no one is talking about Nitish Kumar's son. Where is Nishant Kumar, the engineer son of the Chief Minister of Bihar? In spite of Nitish being in politics for more than three decades and helming the state continuously since November 2005, Nishant Kumar did not join politics. Nishant Kumar kept away from politics, did not join his father's party, and Nitish said clearly that he was happy in his professional life and did not intend to join him in politics.

Nishant hit the headlines this year when he appeared at a tribute event for freedom fighters in Bakhtiyarpur and urged support for his father and the JD-U. He also participated in the Holi Milan ceremony with senior party leaders and, in June, joined his father to inaugurate the Bakhtiyarpur riverfront, recalling his childhood memories of the town. 

However, Nishant Kumar went to his village and praised his father. It was considered that he would soon join politics and join his JD(U). In what was interpreted as his desire to slip into the shoes of his father, Nishant has reportedly been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while also studying the works of socialist icons like Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. However, when the preparations for election began, he withdrew himself to his shell. He did not join the JD(U); forget contesting the polls.

(Tejaswi Yadav, Leader, RJD)

Lalu Yadav' son Tejaswi 

On the other hand, Lalu Yadav's son Tejaswi Yadav launched his political career in 2010 by campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He became an MLA for the first time in 2015 in Bihar when he won from the Raghopur constituency. After the opposition alliance won the elections, Tejaswi became the Deputy Chief Minister. He was minister for public works, forestry, and environment in the 5th Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, joined politics in 2015 and won the Mahua assembly seat. He became a Cabinet Minister of Health in Nitish Kumar's government from November 2015 until July 2017. After falling out with his younger brother Tejaswi, Tej Pratap set up Janshakti Janata Dal on September 26, 2025.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul fail...
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday..
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor's JSP fails to make impact
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, trails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE