Who is Mohammed Sharif? Man who duped Gurgaon's Leela Palace is 'hotel' addict, has shoes worth Rs 1 lakh

Mohammed Sharif: He was arrested near Bengaluru (Representational)

Mohammed Sharif has been arrested for duping the Leela Palace Hotel of lakhs of rupees. The man posed as an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi to fool the hotel employees and later left without paying the bill to the tune of Rs 23 lakh. The police later traced and arrested him. Sharif, a native of Karnataka, had worked for a Sheikh in Dubai and was bedazzled with his lavish lifestyle. The police said the accused returned to his hometown from the middle-east but decided to live a life of luxury -- even though he could afford such a lifestyle.

According to the police, Sharif likes expensive shoes, clothes and cars, and can't sleep properly if he is not staying at a hotel. During his employment with the Sheikh, he adored the latter's lifestyle and homes. He wanted to live a similar life in India. He claimed the shoes he was wearing cost Rs 1 lakh.

Sharif is an MBA graduate. He lived in Dubai for close to a decade. He is unmarried. He came back to India in 2020. This is not his first transgression of law. Soon after his arrival to India, the accused stayed in Mumbai's five-star hotel for 6-8 months. He tried to leave without paying the bill that was close to Rs 80-90 lakh. The staff caught him and made him pay around Rs 50-60 lakh.

The accused came to Gurgaon's Leela Palace Hotel on August 1 and stayed till November 20. He claimed he was an important government official and was close to Abu Dhabi's royal family. The hotel staff gave him a diplomatic suite. He would narrate stories of Abu Dhabi with hotel staff, Indian Express reported, adding he would wear expensive shoes and clothes to give an impression that he was rich and indeed an important person.

The police said he wanted people to invest in his fake schemes in order to fund his illegal stays at expensive hotels.

He is reportedly willing to pay the amount to the hotel after selling properties in his native town of Puttur.