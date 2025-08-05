Twitter
Who is Kalyan Banerjee? TMC MP is known for fighting party leaders Mahua Moita and others, including...

Who is Kalyan Banerjee? TMC MP is known for fighting party leaders Mahua Moita and others, including...

Though TMC MP from Serampore in West Bengal has stepped down as party chief whip in Lok Sabha after an ugly spat with fellow MP Mahua Moitra, it is just the tip of the iceberg. The two politicians from the same party have long been at odds, and their relationship has only deteriorated over time.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

Who is Kalyan Banerjee? TMC MP is known for fighting party leaders Mahua Moita and others, including...
Kalyan Banerjee with Mahua Moitra (File Image)

    Though the TMC MP from Serampore in West Bengal has stepped down as party chief whip in Lok Sabha after an ugly spat with fellow MP Mahua Moitra, it is just the tip of the iceberg. The two politicians from the same party have long been at odds, and their relationship has only deteriorated over time. Both of them are immensely popular in their respective constituencies, and they are close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. At the same time, both of them are extremely short-tempered and known for their no-holds-barred approach to life and politics. These traits have created problems for the TMC and its iconic leader, who has spent quite some time firefighting the internal squabbles. 

    Kalyan Banerjee vs Kirti Azad

    The two MPs were at each other's necks in April this year over the innocuous issue of promoting a sweet shop catering to Bengali sweet dishes. When Kirti Azad requested speaker Om Birla to allow the sweet shop Sandesh to cater inside Parliament so that people could savour Bengali sweets, Kalyan Banerjee objected to it. He argued that if the TMC had to promote a brand, it should favour Bishwa Bangla, a state-owned brand, instead of a private brand. 

    Kalyan Banerjee fights with Mahua Moitra

    When the Serampore MP led a delegation of party MPs to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint over alleged duplication of voter IDs the next day, he reportedly did not include the name of Mahua Moitra. The Krishnagar MP confronted Kalyan Banerjee on this issue, and the two TMC MPs fought openly in public. 

    Serampore MP calls Saugata Roy 'corrupt'

    While the Serampore MP allegedly referred to Moitra as a 'versatile international lady' and used derogatory terms against her, she said that he should be arrested. Senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tried to de-escalate the confrontation and pleaded with both of them to bury the hatchet. The situation worsened after another senior party MP, Saugata Roy, said that Mahua Moitra was seen in tears in the Parliament and Banerjee should be removed from the post of the chief whip. The Serampore MP hit back at Roy, accusing him of being involved in corruption, tarnishing the party's image and calling him 'Narada chor.'

    Kalyan Banerjee mimics Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Kalyan Banerjee hit the headlines when a video emerged of him mimicking outgoing Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who rebuked him, triggering a wider outcry about parliamentary decorum. Earlier, Banerjee made disparaging remarks about CPI(M) leader Dipsita Dhar’s complexion. He also put the party in trouble when he broke a bottle in the JPC meeting, following an argument with BJP MP and former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay. He also criticized the TMC publicly on many occasions and threatened to quit it. 

