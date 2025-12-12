Who is Faiz Hameed? How did Imran Khan's intervention in ISI spark rift that ended in his conviction?

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, once Imran Khan’s closest military ally, has been sentenced to 14 years after a dramatic fall rooted in Pakistan’s civil-military rifts.

Weeks after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in Lahore, an investigation into the serious charges levelled against the former chief of the ISI was launched. These were neither coincidental nor shocking to political observers and analysts. Faiz Hameed was very close to Imran Khan and had emerged as the military extension of the political system of governance in the South Asian nation. It was not new to the country, which had witnessed many military coups and long dictatorships from General Ayub Khan to General Pervez Musharraf. A civilian-military alliance served those in power who wanted to continue the rule for as long as possible.

Pakistan Army, ISI and Faiz Hameed

When Imran Khan became the prime minister of the country in August 2018, Hameed was Director General-Counterintelligence Wing (DG-C) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was promoted to the office by Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with whom Hameed forged a close relationship in 2015 when he was a brigadier in the Rawalpindi-based X Corps. However, it was Imran Khan, on whose insistence Hammed was appointed the Adjutant General at the GHQ in Rawalpindi in April 2019. He was soon promoted to lieutenant general.

(Faiz Hameed, Ex-chief ISI.)

Imran Khan favours Faiz Hameed

Imran Khan made Hameed DG-ISI in June 2019 amid stiff opposition from the army establishment. The prime minister removed the then DG-ISI Asim Munir and replaced him with Faiz Hameed on June 16, 2019. This interference did not go down well with the Pakistan Army and proved to be a flashpoint later. Asim Muneer was in the office for eight months, perhaps the shortest term. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the replacement of Hameed with Nadeem Anjum on October 6, 2021.

Asim Munir vs Faiz Hameed

Asim Muneer was appointed as the corps commander of XXX Corps. In an attempt to placate him, Imran Khan made him Lt. General Munir in 2021 and posted him at GHQ as the Quartermaster General of the Pakistan Army, the office he occupied till November 2022. Faiz Hameed remained in his office and also served as Corps Commander in Peshawar and Bahawalpur until his retirement.

(Asim Munir, Chief, Pakistan Army.)

Hameed maintained a close relationship with the leaders of the Afghan Taliban. He may be criticized for this now, but it was considered normal in those days, when the Afghan fighters were in the good books of Pakistan and were considered its assets. Hameed hit the headlines in September 2021, when he visited Kabul to discuss the changes after the US withdrawal.

Pakistan civil-military conflict

Faiz Hameed fell out of the then-ruling party PML (N) in 2017, when he mediated in the talks between Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the Nawaz Sharif government during the Faizabad in. The ruling party accused him of having engineered the three-week sit-in. The PML-N government had to sack its law minister, Zahid Hamid, for which it never forgave the army officer. The PML (N) lost power in the 2018 elections.

The situation worsened when Hameed was accused of engineering the elections in favour of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Nawaz Sharif-led party claimed that, though the army was led by Bajwa, Hameed did the political engineering of the General Election and ensured the victory for PTI over PML-N.

After Imran Khan fell out of the military establishment, there was a kind of civilian coup as a no-confidence motion was brought against the government by the opposition parties and the government fell in April 2022. Imran Khan was arrested with many serious charges and put in jail in August 2023. Soon, charges were leveled against Hameed, a court martial was held, he was stripped off his rank and put under trial. He was handed a prison sentence of 14 years on December 11, 2025.