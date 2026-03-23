WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ

Fluoride, an inorganic chemical substance found almost everywhere, can cause irreparable losses to oral and neurological health, from teeth decay and cavities to osteosclerosis to bone deformities to low IQ. See what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said in its report.

Beware of excessive use of fluoride toothpastes. Your children may swallow toothpaste for fun or for its pleasant taste, and it is beneficial for their teeth and overall oral health when taken in optimal amounts, while excessive intake may cause irreversible harm to their health. A fluoride toothpaste is good for health as it is highly effective in preventing tooth cavities and strengthening enamel. It reduces the chances of tooth decay by increasing the resistance to acid.

World Health Organisation Report

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 2.4 billion people globally suffer from caries of permanent teeth, besides 486 million children, who suffer from caries of primary teeth. It has recommended sufficient fluoride intake in areas where this is lacking, so that the tooth decay is minimized. The World Health Organization has recommended the use of dental care products containing fluoride, fluoridation of drinking water, and a low-sugar diet.

The WHO has found in its study that excessive fluoride consumption takes place where there is a high quantity of fluoride in groundwater. It is more prevalent in warm areas like India. Excessive intake of fluoride may cause dental fluorosis or crippling skeletal fluorosis, associated with osteosclerosis, calcification of tendons and ligaments, and bone deformities. The World Health Organization has also estimated that millions of dental and skeletal fluorosis cases have been reported worldwide over the years due to excessive fluoride concentrations in drinking water.

USNLM Report on impact of fluoride

Wait. Excessive intake of fluoride is not limited to tooth decay and osteoporosis. It may cause more serious and irreparable loss by reducing the intelligence quotient (IQ) in children. The US National Library of Medicine (NLM) has said in its report. "Fluoride is a human developmental neurotoxicant that reduces measures of intelligence in children, placing it into the same category as toxic metals (lead, methylmercury, arsenic) and polychlorinated biphenyls."

In an article published in Lancet Neurology, the author has claimed that since 2006, epidemiological studies have documented additional human developmental neurotoxicants, among them fluoride, which apparently should now be placed in the same category as toxic metals like lead, methylmercury, and arsenic. So, children under the age of six should not use a mouthwash that contains fluoride unless directed by a dentist. They should not swallow it. The adults should supervise children when brushing their teeth.

What is fluoride? Where is it found?

Fluoride is found in toothpaste, cements and fillings, gels and mouthwashes, floss, and fluoride supplements. Non-dental sources of fluoride include drugs containing perfluorinated compounds, food and beverages made with water that contains fluoride pesticides, and waterproof and stain-resistant items with PFCs. Excess fluoride exposure may come from fluoride in public drinking water, high concentrations of fluoride in natural fresh water, fluoridated mouthwash or toothpaste, untested bottled water, some foods and inappropriate use of fluoride supplements.



Fluoride is an inorganic anion that naturally occurs in minerals, particularly in fluorite like calcium fluoride (CaF₂). Fluoride salts like CaF₂ and sodium fluoride (NaF) are highly soluble in water. So, it is found in water almost everywhere, particularly groundwater. Seawater also contains fluoride, though in low concentrations. Countries in southern Asia, eastern Brazil, and Africa have drinking water that is naturally high in fluoride.