Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on October 10. Donald Trump claims he deserves it for ending seven wars since taking office in January. Know about the Nobel Prize nomination, prize money, awards and medals and the ceremonies held at Stockholm and Oslo.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here
Nobel Prize was started in 1901 to recognise exceptional achievement in various fields. (Representative Image)
All eyes are set on October 10, when the Nobel Prize for Peace will be announced. US President Donald Trump has created a hype by publicly claiming that he should get the most prestigious prize as he has ended seven wars since he was sworn in on January 20, 2025. Contrary to public perception, the Nobel Prizes are not awarded by one institution, it is given by different institutions. These include the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (for physics, chemistry and economics), the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet (for medicine), the Swedish Academy (for literature) and the Norwegian Nobel Committee (for peace).

What is prize money?

At a glittering ceremony, the laureates are given a gold medal, a diploma and a cash award funded by the Nobel Foundation, which manages Nobel’s endowment. This year’s prize money amounts to a whopping 11 million Swedish kronor or $1.2 1.2million each. The award ceremony is generally held on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896. Established in 1901, the Nobel Prize recognizes exceptional achievement in six fields: Physics, Chemistry, Medicine or Physiology, Economics, Literature and Peace. Till now, 1,012 individuals and institutions have been awarded the Nobel Prize. 

Who can nominate for Nobel Prize?

The nomination process has been designed in such a way that it maintains secrecy and independence. The Nobel committees invite selected experts, past winners and academics to submit nominations by January 31. A person cannot nominate themselves; many other people can nominate them. It is interesting to note that Pakistan and Israel publicly nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in May. The Peace Prize, which often recognises work from the past year, tends to be responsive to current global events.

Nobel Prize ceremony

The Nobel Prizes are formally awarded each year in ceremonies held in  Stockholm and Oslo. Sweden’s royal family attends the ceremony in Stockholm. The king gives the medals and diplomas to the laureates in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and economic sciences. The chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee gives the Nobel Peace Prize at the ceremony held at the Oslo City Hall in Norway.

