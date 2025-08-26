Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EXPLAINER

When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon

Wang Yi met PM Narendra Modi, S Jaishankar, and Ajit Doval. Modi spoke of steady progress since the 2020 standoff. Wang said India and China should be “partners, not adversaries,” and must “trust and support” each other.

Latest News

Girish Linganna 

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi last week, the first top Chinese visit since both countries agreed to pull back troops from the Himalayan border in October. Earlier, the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes had badly damaged India–China relations.

Wang Yi met PM Narendra Modi, S Jaishankar, and Ajit Doval. Modi spoke of steady progress since the 2020 standoff. Wang said India and China should be “partners, not adversaries,” and must “trust and support” each other.

Modi accepted Xi Jinping’s invite to meet during the SCO summit in China on Aug 31–Sept 1. The meeting may focus on strengthening ties and opposing Trump’s tariff wars.

India’s reason for inviting Wang Yi now is linked to its worsening ties with the United States. With India–China relations still mostly cold, New Delhi made no official explanation. But analysts believe the sharp decline in India–US relations prompted India to seek better engagement with China at this moment.

The decline in US-India ties comes mainly from Trump’s actions on security and trade. After the India-Pakistan cease-fire in May, Trump hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House. Soon after, Pakistan suggested Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for helping with the cease-fire. In India, this brought back old concerns about U.S. support for Pakistan’s military.

On July 31, Trump impose a 25% tariff on India. On Aug 6, he ordered another 25% tariff by Aug 27 unless India stops buying oil from Russia. Later, White House advisor Peter Navarro in the Financial Times criticized India for buying, refining, and reselling Russian oil. Soon after, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of “profiteering” from Russian oil.

During Trump’s first term, India believed it could keep good relations with him. But his sudden policy shift has shocked New Delhi. To ease tensions, India offered some trade concessions but firmly refused to stop buying and refining Russian oil, where it is the second-largest buyer after China.

India questions the reason behind U.S. tariffs. Its Russian oil trade is capped at a price earlier agreed with Washington and New Delhi. Hence, India views the new tariff threat as hypocritical.

Experts believe Trump’s economic pressure on India comes from two reasons:

1.He felt personally insulted when India said he had no role in the May India-Pakistan crisis.

2.His trade team wants access to India’s farm market, which is still mostly closed to foreign competition.

While the U.S. intentions are still unclear, India seems to be actively looking for new partners to counterbalance America’s growing pressure. One way of doing this is by trying to ease tensions with China, even though Beijing has always been its biggest northern rival. At the same time, China sees this as a chance to pull India away from the U.S. and tilt the balance in its own favor. By inviting Wang Yi to New Delhi, India decided to take advantage of the situation and test whether opening the door to dialogue could help it manage the pressure it faces from Washington.

India is making a wrong bet on China, and it may end badly. The two countries have a deep rivalry, with opposite political visions, a slow-moving border dispute, and huge gaps in economic and military power that are only growing wider. In this situation, it is unrealistic to believe Wang’s visit will bring real friendship, says ForeignPolicy.com.

If India had any doubts about China’s real intentions, they became clear after Wang’s visit ended. From New Delhi, he immediately flew to Kabul and then to Islamabad, where he signed a deal with Pakistan to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—a key project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. His stop in Islamabad highlighted the strong and lasting partnership between China and Pakistan, showing that despite talking peace with India, Beijing continues to deepen its ties with New Delhi’s main rival.

During Wang’s visit, the Chinese side made no real concessions to India. Instead, China’s foreign ministry claimed that Jaishankar agreed Taiwan is part of China. Soon after, the Indian foreign ministry clarified that India’s position on Taiwan has not changed, countering Beijing’s statement.

Even after 24 rounds of talks, India and China have not resolved their border dispute in the Himalayas. India also worries about China’s close military ties with Pakistan, since during the May conflict, Pakistan used Chinese-made weapons, including fighter jets, against India. So, while Modi and Xi may appear friendly in public, the serious differences between the two countries will remain unresolved.

India’s frustration with the U.S. is understandable, as Trump’s actions could damage decades of progress in U.S.-India ties. But India’s move to seek China as a counterweight may be a wrong choice. There is no real foundation for India and China to work closely together, and any shared interests will be short-lived.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

