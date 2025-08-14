When may Donald Trump jettison Pakistan, embrace India? Will meeting with Narendra Modi melt ice?

When may US President Donald Trump once again jettison Pakistan and embrace India? Will the proposed Trump-Modi meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA meet melt the ice? Details here.

US President Donald Trump is so kind to Pakistan and its army chief that, breaking protocol, he invited General Asim Munir for lunch at the White House. The jihadi general, as he is called in some US quarters, became the first Pakistani Army chief to get this favour. Trump also declared the Majeed Brigade a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and praised Islamabad for its fight against terrorism in the country. However, the experts question how long Washington will remain so supportive of the South Asian Islamic country. How long will the bonhomie continue?

Does Donald Trump want to annoy India?

Analysts believe that Donald Trump has gone out of his way to appease Pakistan only to send a strong signal to India and annoy it. As US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have said, India was recalcitrant in the trade talks. It is believed that the US president was upset and frustrated over the slow progress of the India-US trade talks. Trump wanted to bludgeon India and push into a corner so that it could be forced to sign on the dotted lines. India refused to cave in, particularly on the issue of access to the farm sector. Talking to the Financial Times, former US ambassador to Pakistan and now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Husain Haqqani, attributed the US-Pakistan ‘friendship’ to ‘a transactional improvement’ in ties and nothing more. He said, "Trump wants to annoy the Indians and see if this will make them talk to him and accept his term."

When will Donald Trump push Pakistan out?

Experts believe that once the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement or even a temporary tariff deal is signed to the satisfaction of Washington, Pakistan will become useless to the US, as it was till a few months back. Former Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup told ANI, "I think the relationship with Pakistan right now is a very tactical one and is a short-term one, primarily motivated by the financial gain that the Trump family and Witkoff family hope to make from the cryptocurrency assets in Pakistan." As Pakistan is trying to position itself as crypto king, it signed a deal with World Liberty Financial, in which Trump's son and son-in-law and the family members of his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have a stake. Once the currency fails, as it is most likely to happen considering the financial condition of Pakistan, Trump may push Pakistan out.

Why no US president can ignore India?

No US president can ignore India, which has a market of more than 140 crore people and is one of the biggest markets for arms and ammunition and civilian aircraft. India is most likely to order about 500 civilian aircraft in the next five years, and the president, whosoever he may be, cannot afford to miss this opportunity. India is also coming out of the shadow of Russia in defence preparedness and may buy arms and ammunition from Washington. On the other hand, Pakistan has bought more than 85% of arms and ammunition from China, the main adversary of the US. Donald Trump will soon jettison Pakistan and move towards India.

Vikas Swarup said, "With India, I think, the relationship is much more strategic. It is not so transactional as it is with Pakistan. That is why I feel that it is a passing phase. I call it a storm, not a rupture. You just have to wait out the storms. All storms eventually pass."

Will Modi-Trump meeting melt ice?

Analysts believe that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump next month in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting, the ice may melt. Modi may assuage Trump's feelings on at least some of his apprehensions in trade and a trade deal or a tariff deal may be signed after some time. If it happens, a thaw in the India-US relations may come and Pakistan may be sent to the place from where it has emerged.