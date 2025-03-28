An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar with its tremors and aftershocks being felt in parts of Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. When does an earthquake become devastating?

After an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar with its tremors and aftershocks being felt in parts of Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, the moot question surfaced: when does it become devastating?

According to Michigan Technological University, earthquake measuring 2.5 or less on the Richter Scale are so feeble that they are usually not felt, though these can be recorded by seismograph. Millions of such shocks are felt on the earth every year.

Earthquakes measuring between 2.5 and 5.4 are generally felt but only cause minor damage.

Earthquakes between 5.4 and 6 on the Richter Scale are considered light, they damage buildings and other structures.

When does earthquake become devastating?

Earthquakes measured between 6.1 and 6.9 on the Richter Scale are considered severe and they may cause a lot of damage in densely-populated areas.

Those earthquakes measured between 7.0 and 7.9 are considered major and serious, they may bring devastation and damage buildings, roads and other structures.

Earthquakes above 8 on the Richter Scale are great earthquakes, they are so severe and that they can totally destroy communities near the epicenter.

What causes devastation?

However, many factors cause devastation and the deadliest earthquakes are not typically the strongest ones recorded.

Casualties of an earthquake depend on its depth as shallow quakes tend to cause more damage, population density, and how much shock the buildings and other structures can absorb.

Two of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, the Chile earthquakes of 1960 and 2010, had relatively low death tolls.

Five most devastating earthquakes

The Haiti earthquake of 2010 which caused devastation in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, is considered the most destructive one. An estimated number of 300,000 people were killed while about 1,500,000 survivors were left homeless.

Tangshan earthquake of 1976

The Tangshan earthquake of 1976, caused major devastation in the Chinese coal-mining and industrial city of Tangshan. It occurred on July 28, 1976, it was measured 7.5 on the Richter Scale and it killed approximately 242,000 persons.

Indian Ocean Earthquake, 2004

An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra on December 26, 2004. It caused a tsunami across the Indian Ocean, with waves as high as 9 metres hitting the shores. It killed more than 230,000 people and caused widespread devastation across 13 countries, including India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand.

Peruvian Earthquake of 1970

About 70,000 people were killed when an earthquake originated off the coast of Peru on May 31, 1970, and produced massive landslides. Thousands of poorly constructed houses collapsed in the earthquake.

Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

More than 90,000 people were killed and 3,50,000 were left homeless when an earthquake occurred in Beichuan town of Sichuan province in China in 2008. It measured 7.9 on the Richter Scale with its epicentre in the city of Wenchuan is about 100 km north-northwest of Chengdu.