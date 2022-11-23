WhatsApp location-sharing feature explained: All you need to know

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, is constantly adding new functions and services to spark users' interest and improve their platform usage. Location sharing is one of the key services that WhatsApp provides. Users can share their precise location with their loved ones in an emergency by using location sharing. A specific rollout of the WhatsApp location-sharing feature was made as part of safety precautions.

Know how to use WhatsApp's share location feature:

For sharing your current location:

Step:1. Open WhatsApp and choose the specific chat to which you want to send the location to share your current location with friends or family.



Step:2. Tap the "+" icon after selecting your option.

Step:3. Select "more" and then "location" from the menu.

Step:4. Select "Share your current location" from the options.

For sharing your live location:

Step:1. Open the individual's chat box and hit the "+" icon to share your live location.

Step:2. Select "more" and then "location" from the menu.

Step:3. To share a live location, select it.

Step:4. Your location services will be requested by the app.

Step:5. Share the location and choose the time period.

Step:6. You will get the choice of 15 minutes, an hour, or eight hours.

Step:7. The live location sharing can be stopped by tapping the stop button.

All you need to know about the WhatsApp location feature:

Two forms are available for sharing locations on WhatsApp. Users can choose to reveal their present location, to start. With every contact or group on WhatsApp, you can share your current location. For a set amount of time, users can share their live location using a different method. Depending on their needs, users can set the timer for up to 8 hours. Because it enables ongoing location tracking of dear ones, the live location-sharing option is regarded as dynamic and flexible.