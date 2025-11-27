FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?

President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping review of all Afghan immigrants admitted under the Biden administration after an Afghan evacuee, Rahmanullah Lakanwal—who arrived in 2021 under Operation Welcome Allies—was identified as the suspect in a shooting near the White House.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?
Afghanis being evacuated under Operation Welcome Allies at Kabul. (File Image)
At a time when the US has renewed its interests in Afghanistan with the Pentagon planning to recapture Bagram air base for its geostrategic significance, President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step with far-reaching consequences. He has ordered a review of Afghan immigrants who entered the country during the Joe Biden administration. He said, "We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden." He has taken the extreme step after the security agencies have identified a 29-year-old Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as the suspect who opened fire on two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Wednesday. 

How did Rahmanullah Lakanwal arrive in US?

The New York Times has reported that Lakanwal came to the US under Operation Welcome Allies. After serving in the Afghan Army alongside the US forces for 10 years, he arrived in the West Virginia city of Belington in September 2021 under the programme and later settled in Washington, DC. He is married with five children. It is yet to be known what prompted him to open fire in the country that had given him asylum when his life was in danger in his country. With this, the US scheme to help the Afghan nationals who were in danger for helping Washington hit the headlines once again. 

(Thousands of Afghan citizens were evacuated under Operation Welcome Allies.)

What is Operation Welcome Allies?

Washington launched Operation Welcome Allies during the final days of the Afghanistan War to evacuate certain at-risk Afghan civilians, particularly coalition-allied interpreters, employees of the US embassy in Kabul, and other prospective applicants for the U.S. Special Immigrant Visa. It was a part of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the multinational evacuation of eligible foreigners and vulnerable Afghans.

Afghanistan withdrawal 2021

The Hamid Karzai government in Afghanistan fell on August 15, 2021, after the president fled the country. A US Air Force cargo plane, a C-17, evacuated roughly 823 people to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on August 16. The Pentagon pressed into service 18 planes: four from United Airlines; three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; and two from Hawaiian Airlines. All evacuees were initially brought to the U.S. bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. They were shifted to Germany, Italy, Spain, and other stops in Europe, and then ultimately to the US.

(Most of the evacuated Afghans were granted asylum in the US.)

US-Afghanistan evacuation programme

More than 73,000 Afghans were paroled into the US between July 2021 and March 2022 as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Afghan citizens reaching the US under this scheme were paroled for a period of two years; the period was extended later. They were allowed to apply for asylum, Special Immigrant Visa, or other immigration status for which they qualified. More than 97% of the applications have been approved so far.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
