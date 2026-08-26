What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible, or was it climate change?

Was China responsible for the devastating flood in Nepal, killing dozens and leaving hundreds missing? Or was it climate change that triggered an avalanche or a glacial lake outburst? Explained here.

What triggered the flash floods in Nepal, killing 55 people and leaving 400 missing? Though it can not be inferred from the prima facie evidence that the neighbouring country was behind the devastating floods, questions are being raised because the disaster originated from a river system that flows through the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The devastating flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on the Nepal-Tibet border and swept away people, houses, bridges, roads and hydroelectric power facilities- everything that came in its way. So far, 55 people have been killed, and more than 400 people, including more than a hundred Indians, are missing.

Nepal flash floods

District authorities of Rasuwa have claimed that there was no rainfall, making it clear that an upstream trigger must have caused the floods. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that an earthquake-triggered avalanche blocked the Bhote Koshi or Lhende river. The river burst into a wall of water that flowed downstream.

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a rock-ice avalanche hit the river, causing a flash flood with cascading effects.

Some other hydrologists believe that the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originated in the Chinese province of Tibet.

These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT August 26, 2026

Was China behind flood?

The hydrologists and experts at the ICIMOD have said that there is no evidence of China opening the floodgates and causing the devastation. However, they point out that the avalanche in China is the main cause of the flood.

The Chinese state media has claimed that a mudslide originating on the Nepalese side caused the flood, and it was not a man-made disaster.

Nepali politicians have accused China of not providing them with early warning. However, this can be called a lack of cooperation and not the cause of the flood.

China has not yet accepted any responsibility.

No independent probe has concluded that delayed information or lack of early warning caused the devastation in the Himalayan state.

Was climate change responsible?

Ecologists hold Climate change responsible for the flood, as they believe that it might have been an important background factor. They point out that climate change has hit the Hindu Kush-Himalayan area. They point out the following things as clear evidence of climate change:

Environmental experts point out that glaciers across the Himalayan range are melting faster.

Consequently, glacial lakes are expanding.

Climate change makes slopes less stable, causing floods.

Extreme rainfall and flash floods occur more frequently due to climate change.

Nepal and China most vulnerable?