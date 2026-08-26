What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible, or was it climate change?

EXPLAINER
Was China responsible for the devastating flood in Nepal, killing dozens and leaving hundreds missing? Or was it climate change that triggered an avalanche or a glacial lake outburst? Explained here.
What triggered the flash floods in Nepal, killing 55 people and leaving 400 missing? Though it can not be inferred from the prima facie evidence that the neighbouring country was behind the devastating floods, questions are being raised because the disaster originated from a river system that flows through the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The devastating flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on the Nepal-Tibet border and swept away people, houses, bridges, roads and hydroelectric power facilities- everything that came in its way. So far, 55 people have been killed, and more than 400 people, including more than a hundred Indians, are missing.
District authorities of Rasuwa have claimed that there was no rainfall, making it clear that an upstream trigger must have caused the floods. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that an earthquake-triggered avalanche blocked the Bhote Koshi or Lhende river. The river burst into a wall of water that flowed downstream.
According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a rock-ice avalanche hit the river, causing a flash flood with cascading effects.
Some other hydrologists believe that the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originated in the Chinese province of Tibet.
These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
August 26, 2026
Was climate change responsible?
Ecologists hold Climate change responsible for the flood, as they believe that it might have been an important background factor. They point out that climate change has hit the Hindu Kush-Himalayan area. They point out the following things as clear evidence of climate change: