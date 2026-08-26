FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as Nepal flood washes away Miteri bridge

Ram Gopal Varma MOCKS Yash's Toxic? Netizens notice THIS major hint, troll director: 'Have some manners to...'

Ram Gopal Varma MOCKS Yash's Toxic? Netizens notice THIS major hint

India vs Panama before Brazil and Cape Verde? AIFF eyes blockbuster international friendlies

India vs Panama before Brazil and Cape Verde? AIFF eyes blockbuster

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible, or was it climate change?

Was China responsible for the devastating flood in Nepal, killing dozens and leaving hundreds missing? Or was it climate change that triggered an avalanche or a glacial lake outburst? Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible, or was it climate change?
Flood in Rusawa District, Nepal. (Image: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What triggered the flash floods in Nepal, killing 55 people and leaving 400 missing? Though it can not be inferred from the prima facie evidence that the neighbouring country was behind the devastating floods, questions are being raised because the disaster originated from a river system that flows through the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The devastating flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on the Nepal-Tibet border and swept away people, houses, bridges, roads and hydroelectric power facilities- everything that came in its way. So far, 55 people have been killed, and more than 400 people, including more than a hundred Indians, are missing. 

Nepal flash floods

District authorities of Rasuwa have claimed that there was no rainfall, making it clear that an upstream trigger must have caused the floods. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that an earthquake-triggered avalanche blocked the Bhote Koshi or Lhende river. The river burst into a wall of water that flowed downstream. 

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a rock-ice avalanche hit the river, causing a flash flood with cascading effects. 

Some other hydrologists believe that the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originated in the Chinese province of Tibet.

Was China behind flood?

  • The hydrologists and experts at the ICIMOD have said that there is no evidence of China opening the floodgates and causing the devastation. However, they point out that the avalanche in China is the main cause of the flood. 
  • The Chinese state media has claimed that a mudslide originating on the Nepalese side caused the flood, and it was not a man-made disaster.
  • Nepali politicians have accused China of not providing them with early warning. However, this can be called a lack of cooperation and not the cause of the flood. 
  • China has not yet accepted any responsibility. 
  • No independent probe has concluded that delayed information or lack of early warning caused the devastation in the Himalayan state. 

Was climate change responsible?

Ecologists hold Climate change responsible for the flood, as they believe that it might have been an important background factor. They point out that climate change has hit the Hindu Kush-Himalayan area. They point out the following things as clear evidence of climate change:

  • Environmental experts point out that glaciers across the Himalayan range are melting faster.
  • Consequently, glacial lakes are expanding.
  • Climate change makes slopes less stable, causing floods.
  • Extreme rainfall and flash floods occur more frequently due to climate change. 

Nepal and China most vulnerable?

  • Hydrologists point out that Nepal and China are among the most vulnerable parts of the world, as they have the highest-risk environments due to the following reasons: 
  • Nepal, the abode of most of the highest peaks, including Mt Everest, has very steep mountains.
  • The Himalaya is an active earthquake zone.
  • Climate change has increased temperatures, causing rapid melting of glaciers and expansion of glacial lakes. 
  • Intense monsoon rainfall also causes immense floods.
  • Increasing infrastructure in the name of development in narrow valleys enhances devastation. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'You are not alone': Nepal PM Balen Shah's first statement as flash flood kills 95
'You're not alone': Nepal PM Shah's first statement as flash flood kills 95
Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as nearly 400 pilgrims out of contact in Rasuwagadhi
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra hit as Nepal flood washes away Miteri bridge
Ram Gopal Varma MOCKS Yash's Toxic? Netizens notice THIS major hint, troll director: 'Have some manners to...'
Ram Gopal Varma MOCKS Yash's Toxic? Netizens notice THIS major hint
Asian Games 2026: India men’s cricket team to open campaign on September 28; unlikely to face Pakistan before final
Asian Games 2026: India men’s cricket team to open campaign on September 28
What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible, or was it climate change?
What triggered Nepal's deadly flash floods? Was China responsible?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement