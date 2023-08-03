What triggered Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? Sequence of events, government's action explained

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Matrishakti Durgavahini organized the yatra procession. Here's a timeline of events which led to clashes in Nuh.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Matrishakti Durgavahini organized the yatra procession. When it was prevented from going towards a Shiv temple in Nalhar, Nuh, there was stone-throwing and attacks on the yatra participants using petrol bombs and sticks.

Mobs in the Haryana districts of Nuh and Gurugram attempted to disrupt a religious march by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, as well as the injuries of over 200 others and the burning of numerous vehicles, according to officials.

A mob's effort to halt the VHP march in Nuh caused confrontations between the attendees and an opposing group, turning the event into a wild affair.

What led to violence in Nuh?

According to police, the violence started ten minutes after the 200-person march started to move from Edward Chowk in Nuh town around 2:00 pm. A sizable crowd allegedly threw rocks at the group as they were walking along the main route. After first running away, the Hindu side is said to have regrouped and struck again.

An officer said that there was a rumour that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante and member of the Bajrang Dal who was booked for murdering two Muslim men whose bodies were discovered in the Bhiwani district in february and that he would also be joining the procession.

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, Monu Manesar—who is wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with a double murder case—stated that he would be taking part in the yatra and encouraged others to follow suit. It was informed to PTI later that Monu Manesar chose not to take part because the VHP advised against it, fearing that he might incite conflict. Additionally, he was dared to visit Nuh by threats on Twitter.

Here’s a sequence of events of how the violence erupted in Nuh: