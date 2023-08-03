What triggered Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? Sequence of events, government's action explained

Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

What triggered Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? Sequence of events, government's action explained

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Matrishakti Durgavahini organized the yatra procession. Here's a timeline of events which led to clashes in Nuh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Matrishakti Durgavahini organized the yatra procession. When it was prevented from going towards a Shiv temple in Nalhar, Nuh, there was stone-throwing and attacks on the yatra participants using petrol bombs and sticks. 

Mobs in the Haryana districts of Nuh and Gurugram attempted to disrupt a religious march by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday, resulting in the deaths of two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, as well as the injuries of over 200 others and the burning of numerous vehicles, according to officials.

A mob's effort to halt the VHP march in Nuh caused confrontations between the attendees and an opposing group, turning the event into a wild affair.

What led to violence in Nuh?
According to police, the violence started ten minutes after the 200-person march started to move from Edward Chowk in Nuh town around 2:00 pm. A sizable crowd allegedly threw rocks at the group as they were walking along the main route. After first running away, the Hindu side is said to have regrouped and struck again.

An officer said that there was a rumour that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante and member of the Bajrang Dal who was booked for murdering two Muslim men whose bodies were discovered in the Bhiwani district in february and that he would also be joining the procession. 

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, Monu Manesar—who is wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with a double murder case—stated that he would be taking part in the yatra and encouraged others to follow suit. It was informed to PTI later that Monu Manesar chose not to take part because the VHP advised against it, fearing that he might incite conflict. Additionally, he was dared to visit Nuh by threats on Twitter.

Here’s a sequence of events of how the violence erupted in Nuh:

  • On August 1, the unrest extended to Gurugram, where a mosque was vandalised and a cleric was killed. 
  • A curfew was imposed to control the situations in Nuh district and Gurugram.
  • Social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence which led to the suspension of internet services in Nuh and Faridabad.
  • Following the news of the conflict in Nuh, which is predominantly Muslim, crowds in Gurugram's Sohna area stoned and set fire to four cars and a store owned by members of that community. There, demonstrators spent hours blocking a route.
  • Section 144 was imposed. Schools and colleges were asked to remain closed in Gurugram and Faridabad. 
  • Police arrested 80 people involved in the clashes. 
  • Delhi was put on alert after fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday. 
  • On August 2, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court asking for the cancellation of the rallies that the VHP and Bajrang Dal had scheduled in Delhi-NCR.
  • The Supreme Court stated in an order on Wednesday that "rallies can go on but should be video graphed."
  • Six people have died as a result of communal fighting in Haryana.
  • Protests and rallies are organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Delhi and other UP cities.
  • Motorcycle-borne assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district on August 2nd. 
  • Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

This superstar lost all his money, bungalows to gambling, was one of India’s richest actor, died in...

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania, Azim Premji

'Who can recommend revocation of Article 370 when no constituent assembly exists in J-K?': SC asks petitioners

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE