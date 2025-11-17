What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Sentenced to death in absentia and facing Dhaka’s extradition demand, Sheikh Hasina has few options left. Can she seek refuge abroad, or is India her only safe haven?

The woman, who has served four terms as the prime minister of the country, has been awarded a death sentence in a hurried trial in absentia. The politician, who has turned a sick and poor country into the biggest exporter of readymade garments, replacing giants like India, was forced to flee the country. The daughter of the father of the nation is languishing in a neighbouring country, at its mercy. What will she do now? What options does Sheikh Hasina have? She was found guilty of allowing lethal force to be used against protesters, 1,400 of whom died during the July unrest in 2024. Prosecutors accused her of being behind hundreds of killings during the protests. She denied all charges, calling the trial "biased and politically motivated".

Will Sheikh Hasina go back to Bangladesh?

Talking to the PTI earlier, the former Bangladesh prime minister has said she will only return to the country once "participatory democracy" is restored, the ban on her Awami League lifted, and free, fair and inclusive elections are guaranteed. None of the above demands is likely to be met. The Muhammad Yunus-led government has banned the party that led the Liberation War against Pakistan. It is not allowed to participate in the elections, which are expected to be held in February next year. Without the participation of the largest political party, no election can be called free, fair and inclusive.

Sheikh Hasina is living at a secret place in India. Reacting to the ICT's decision, India said that it is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh. Adding that it will "always engage constructively with all stakeholders", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "India has noted the verdict announced by the ‘International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh’ concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

(Sheikh Hasina with PM Narendra Modi)

Sheikh Hasina extradition demand

Hours after the ICT handed over the death sentence to the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus-led interim government urged India to immediately extradite her and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "We urge the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities." Analysts believe India will never send Hasina back, come what may.

(Sheikh Hasina with Chinese President Xi Jinping)

Sheikh Hasina's political asylum

Sheikh Hasina has the option of seeking refuge in the United Kingdom. As the UK has a large number of Bangladeshis, with hundreds of thousands living in the famous Brick Lane in London, they have a strong lobby there. Hasina's niece, Tulip Siddiq, is an important leader and an MP of the ruling Labour Party. Prime Minister Keir Starmer awarded Siddiq the portfolio for financial services policy. Her responsibilities included implementing measures to combat money laundering. However, she quit in July after media reports emerged that she had links to corruption charges being faced by her aunt.

Will the US offer her political asylum? There is little possibility, considering her accusation that she was ousted after she had refused to allow Washington to develop its naval base in Saint Martin's Island. It was accused in the media that the Joe Biden administration funded millions or dollars to NGOs and organisations working to oust Sheikh Hasina. Donald Trump spilled the beans and stopped the funding. Will he help the former prime minister?

It was Sheikh Hasina who accepted the overtures of China and allowed Beijing to spread its wings over the country. She purchased weapons from China and gave its companies contracts to develop ports, roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities. However, the way Beijing offered a red carpet welcome to Muhammad Yunus, it is most unlikely that it would host her. Where will she go now? India is the only viable option, the place she can live and wait for the tide to turn.