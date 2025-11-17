FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

India issues 1st statement on death sentence of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'As a close neighbour...'

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Sentenced to death in absentia and facing Dhaka’s extradition demand, Sheikh Hasina has few options left. Can she seek refuge abroad, or is India her only safe haven?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand
Sheikh Hasina, Ex-PM, Bangladesh. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The woman, who has served four terms as the prime minister of the country, has been awarded a death sentence in a hurried trial in absentia. The politician, who has turned a sick and poor country into the biggest exporter of readymade garments, replacing giants like India, was forced to flee the country. The daughter of the father of the nation is languishing in a neighbouring country, at its mercy. What will she do now? What options does Sheikh Hasina have? She was found guilty of allowing lethal force to be used against protesters, 1,400 of whom died during the July unrest in 2024. Prosecutors accused her of being behind hundreds of killings during the protests. She denied all charges, calling the trial "biased and politically motivated".

Will Sheikh Hasina go back to Bangladesh?

Talking to the PTI earlier, the former Bangladesh prime minister has said she will only return to the country once "participatory democracy" is restored, the ban on her Awami League lifted, and free, fair and inclusive elections are guaranteed. None of the above demands is likely to be met. The Muhammad Yunus-led government has banned the party that led the Liberation War against Pakistan. It is not allowed to participate in the elections, which are expected to be held in February next year. Without the participation of the largest political party, no election can be called free, fair and inclusive. 

Sheikh Hasina is living at a secret place in India. Reacting to the ICT's decision, India said that it is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh. Adding that it will "always engage constructively with all stakeholders", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "India has noted the verdict announced by the ‘International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh’ concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." 

(Sheikh Hasina with PM Narendra Modi)

Sheikh Hasina extradition demand

Hours after the ICT handed over the death sentence to the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus-led interim government urged India to immediately extradite her and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "We urge the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities." Analysts believe India will never send Hasina back, come what may. 

(Sheikh Hasina with Chinese President Xi Jinping)

Sheikh Hasina's political asylum

Sheikh Hasina has the option of seeking refuge in the United Kingdom. As the UK has a large number of Bangladeshis, with hundreds of thousands living in the famous Brick Lane in London, they have a strong lobby there. Hasina's niece, Tulip Siddiq, is an important leader and an MP of the ruling Labour Party. Prime Minister Keir Starmer awarded Siddiq the portfolio for financial services policy. Her responsibilities included implementing measures to combat money laundering. However, she quit in July after media reports emerged that she had links to corruption charges being faced by her aunt.

Will the US offer her political asylum? There is little possibility, considering her accusation that she was ousted after she had refused to allow Washington to develop its naval base in Saint Martin's Island. It was accused in the media that the Joe Biden administration funded millions or dollars to NGOs and organisations working to oust Sheikh Hasina. Donald Trump spilled the beans and stopped the funding.  Will he help the former prime minister?

It was Sheikh Hasina who accepted the overtures of China and allowed Beijing to spread its wings over the country. She purchased weapons from China and gave its companies contracts to develop ports, roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities. However, the way Beijing offered a red carpet welcome to Muhammad Yunus, it is most unlikely that it would host her. Where will she go now? India is the only viable option, the place she can live and wait for the tide to turn. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'
Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments
Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift
Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals
After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'
After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?
What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand
What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options after death sentence, extradition demand?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE