What may happen to $100 billion India investment plans after Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact?

Serious questions have been raised after India's business ally Saudi Arabia, signed a mutual defence pact with Pakistan. Why has old and traditional partner chosen its arch-rival, New Delhi must think. Details here.

What will happen to Saudi Arabia's promise of investing $100 billion in India after it signed a mutual defence agreement with Pakistan? How has the foreign policy of India evolved under the present regime? What is the way forward and how can India reset its policies and priorities? These are not hypothetical questions; rather, these are the questions that must be answered—the sooner, the better.

Pakistan-Saudi mutual defence pact

In what may be called a setback to India, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a mutual defence pact, which says that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both". The joint declaration issued after the meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Sultan says that the agreement "aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression."

India has reacted cautiously. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."

(Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign a mutual defence pact.)

Saudi Arabia condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The development came after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Riyadh in April. A joint statement issued at the end of the visit had said that the two sides had agreed that "there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever."

Saudi Arabia to invest $100 billion in India

It is during this visit that Riyadh announced the enhancement of bilateral economic relations and an investment of more than $100 billion by 2030. The investment is expected to take place in the fields of energy, manufacturing, digital infrastructure, defense, and cultural exchange. audi investors want to use the Indian market as a growing consumer base and complement it with technology cooperation and scalable joint ventures. More than 50 business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) MoUs were signed during the visit.

(Narendra Modi with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Riyadh.)

Saudi Aramco to set up refineries in India

Indian companies announced an investment proposal worth $3 billion spanning pharmaceuticals, IT, financial services, and construction sectors. Saudi Arabia's state-owned joint venture, Saudi Aramco, announced the setup of two refineries, each with a capacity of nine million tonnes per year. Aramco announced it has 26 per cent equity in each of the refineries and invest Rs18,000 crore.

Why does Saudi Arabia switch sides?

What has perplexed the analysts is the twists and turns in the relationship with Saudi Arabia vis-a-vis Pakistan. The recently signed defence deal between the two Islamic countries has made it clear that in any future India-Pakistan clash, Riyadh will support Islamabad. China and Turkey openly supported Islamabad when India and Pakistan clashed after the Pahalgam terror attack and the consequent Operation Sindoor.

Azerbaijan also chose to side with Pakistan and supplied drones, which were used against India. It is ironic that the country that decides to invest more than a hundred billion dollars in India chose its arch-rival for defence cooperation.

Has India's foreign policy changed?

It also raises a question mark about the foreign policy of India. What has happened to the foreign policy of India that many of its old allies are switching sides? Saudi Arabia is not the only one to switch sides. Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and even Bangladesh have shocked India by increasing their bonhomie with Pakistan, with which India fought in 1947-48, 1965, and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and now Operation Sindoor.

(Pakistan used Turkish-made Bayraktar Akinci drones against India.)

Do domestic policies impact foreign relations?

Experts believe that domestic policy is the main reason. All of these countries slammed India for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens for alleged biases against Muslims.

These and other countries also criticized New Delhi and went to the extent of threatening to boycott Indian goods in the wake of the Nupur Sharma controversy when the BJP spokesperson allegedly spoke against Prophet Muhammad.

Analysts believe that the alleged anti-Muslim rhetoric has harmed India in many ways. The Muslim-dominated countries cannot ignore such things. The Saudi-Pakistan mutual defence deal should be treated as a wake-up call by India, which should begin the damage-control exercise as soon as possible.

