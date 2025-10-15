FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

What may happen if Tata Group goes public? How may Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO impact stock market?

Tata Sons opposes going public as SP Group demands a Rs 20 lakh crore IPO. Analysts say a Tata Group listing could be India’s biggest ever.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

What may happen if Tata Group goes public? How may Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO impact stock market?
Ratan Tata, Ex-Chairman, Tata Sons. (File Image)
Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have been vehemently opposing the idea of going public and listing the Tata Group companies on the stock exchange. On the other hand, its biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group), has been demanding the same to enhance transparency and bring good corporate governance. The present boardroom battles between Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata and SP Group's Mehli Mistry have rekindled the demand for going public. The analysts believe that if the Tata Group goes public, it would be the biggest ever IPO, much bigger than LIC's IPO of Rs 21,000 crore. If reports are to be believed, it has been estimated that any Tata Group IPO may be above $240 billion or Rs 20 lakh crore or the whopping amount of Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000. 

Tata IPO may bring tsunami in stock market

Such an IPO may attract both domestic and global institutional investors, especially sovereign funds and pension funds. Keeping in mind the Tata's stakes in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Steel, and other companies, people across the world may invest in it. It may bring a tsunami in the stock exchange as the investors may sell off their stakes in other companies and buy the shares of the Tata Group. The Tata Group shares may be simply explosive and most attractive, with investors across the world vying to buy it as many as possible. 

Will Tata IPO cause liquidity pressure?

As the salt-to-software conglomerate with 150 years of credibility and brand image may put the stock market on fire, the IPO could draw huge liquidity into the equity market, which may lead to a short-term rally in Tata Group companies. At the same time, it may create liquidity pressure with investors selling other holdings to subscribe, affecting non-Tata stocks temporarily.

As SP Group has been arguing, the IPO may democratise ownership of the Tata empire and investors may feel pride in the fact that they own a piece of the group that includes TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Air India, Tata Power, etc. If the group goes public, demand could overshoot supply, making the IPO heavily oversubscribed.

Will Tata Group agree to IPO?

Tata Sons is a private holding company controlled by Tata Trusts that has around a 66% stake. The biggest minority shareholder is Shapoorji Pallonji Group with an 18.37 per cent stake. Listing would not only ensure accountability, regular disclosure, and transparency, but it could also ease fundraising for new ventures like Tata Digital, Air India, or Tata EV. It may strengthen group synergy and help the Tata Group overall. Will Tata Mughals like Noel Tata and N. Chandrasekaran agree to this demand?

