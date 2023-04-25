Search icon
What is 'Zero Shadow Day'? Bangalore to witness this rare celestial phenomenon at 12:17 PM today

Bengaluru to experience 'Zero Shadow Day' phenomenon at 12:17 pm today.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Bengaluru, the bustling city in India, is gearing up to experience an extraordinary natural occurrence called 'Zero Shadow Day' today, April 25. At precisely 12:17 PM, all the vertical objects in the city will have no shadows for a brief period of time, according to numerous reports. To commemorate this exceptional event, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) located in Bengaluru's Koramangala will be hosting various activities on its campus.

The IIA has tweeted, inviting people to join them in celebrating Zero Shadow Day, saying "Come celebrate Zero Shadow Day #ZSD at our Koramangala campus on 25 Apr from 10 AM-1 PM. Sun will be directly overhead at 12:17." As part of the celebration, the IIA has organized a public talk and several hands-on activities to showcase the phenomenon, including measuring the length of shadows cast by various objects as the shadow length changes.

Moreover, the IIA will also coordinate with a school at a different location to collaborate in measuring the Earth's diameter. Local noon, or the point of zero shadows when the sun is above in Bengaluru, will occur precisely at 12:17 PM. Twice a year, there are Zero Shadow Days when the sun is directly overhead and the Earth has no shadows. For people who live between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the sun will not cast a shadow on an item when it is precisely at the zenith point, according to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI). According to various reports, even though the length of this celestial occurrence is only a fraction of a second, its impact can be felt for up to a minute and a half.

It's not just Bengaluru that experiences this fascinating event; in 2021, Bhubaneswar in Odisha also witnessed Zero Shadow Day. Though this celestial phenomenon may only last a short while, it is a spectacle to witness and provides an opportunity for people to learn about and appreciate the natural world around us.

