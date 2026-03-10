FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war

The use of white phosphorus as a chemical weapon in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war has caused concern after the IDF used it in southern Lebanon. How dangerous is it, and how can it be used? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war
White phosphorus used in war. (File Image)
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Israel of using white phosphorus in residential areas of southern Lebanon. Confirming the use of the chemical weapon against civilians, the New York-based human rights group claimed to have authenticated seven photographs showing white phosphorus munitions fired over a residential area in southern Lebanon’s Yohmor. It also claimed that fire broke out in at least two homes afterward. 

What is white phosphorus?

What is white phosphorus? It is a highly reactive chemical agent used as a weapon, as it reacts strongly with oxygen and ignites spontaneously in air at about 30°C. It appears as a waxy, pale yellow or white solid substance that can be stored under water to avoid contact with air. White phosphorus is very dangerous, as it creates burns that may continue until the chemical is fully consumed or deprived of oxygen. The burn can be so severe that it reaches the bone.  The victims can suffer organ failure, severe tissue destruction, and permanent disability. 

(Use of white phosphorous as a chemical weapon in war. AI-generated image.)

White phosphorus is extremely toxic besides being reactive. If consumed, ingested, or absorbed through wounds, it can cause liver failure, kidney damage, heart failure, and many other severe metabolic disruptions. As shown in its alleged use by Israel in Lebanon, white phosphorus can start large, uncontrollable fires; ignite fuel, buildings, or vegetation; and create thick, toxic smoke. 

White Phosphorus in US-Israel-Iran War

White phosphorus is used as a chemical weapon due to its reactive and toxic properties. Armed forces use it most commonly for creating dense smoke that hides troop movements. When used, it can quickly generate a thick and persistent cloud that can block enemy visibility and hide targets. It is also used to ignite targets like ammunition depots, fuel storage, and military equipment. The chemical is also used to mark enemy positions, signal aircraft or artillery, and illuminate battlefield targets before assault. 

The use of white phosphorus is restricted under international humanitarian law and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW). It cannot be used in civilian areas. Despite this, it has been used in the Iraq War, the Syria War, and the recently held Gaza War. 

White phosphorous: chemical weapon

The use of white phosphorus has become a matter of concern in the ongoing war in Iraq because it is being fought in cities, and civilian areas are being targeted. As all sides in the US-Iran war are extensively using drones and missiles and using satellite surveillance images, they increasingly use smoke screens to blind sensors. On the other hand, they also use white phosphorus to produce bright flashes, thick smoke columns, and burning fragments. By using this chemical agent, they can create a psychological impact on the enemy, signal heavy bombardment, and cause panic.

