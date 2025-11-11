FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?

From Pulwama to Faridabad, doctors are at the center of the Delhi blast probe. Officials say Pakistan’s terror network now targets professionals.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

Doctors arrested with suspicion of terror.
After three doctors were arrested for their suspected role in hatching a conspiracy to carry out the Delhi explosion, in which nine people were killed and 20 others injured, the case has shocked the investigators. The officials of the security agencies are interrogating three Kashmiri doctors, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzammil Shakeel, and Umar Mohammed. A massive amount of explosive materials, used in bombs, was recovered after the arrest of Rather and Shakeel in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Haryana's Faridabad. It has triggered a debate on what is called the white collar terror ecosystem. The security agencies have found a link between the blast and the Faridabad terror module busted earlier this week. 

Jaish-e-Mohammad doctors

The CCTV footage received by the police shows a masked man sitting behind the wheel of the car that exploded at 6:52 pm in the parking area of the Lal Qila station of the Delhi Metro. If media reports are to be believed, the masked man behind the wheel of the car was none other than Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama-based doctor. He allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded on Monday, wreaking havoc. Security agencies believe Umar Muhammad has links to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad. They believe the doctor is a part of the module uncovered in Faridabad, where a large cache of explosive materials was seized before the Delhi blast.

Pakistan ISI terror network

The security agencies also arrested Dr Shaheena Shahid from Lucknow. It is alleged that this Lal Bagh resident was trying to set up the 'women's wing' of Pakistan-based terror group 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' (JEM). Known as Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, the group is headed by Sadia Azhar, the sister of JeM founder and terrorist Masood Azhar and wife of Yusuf Azhar, a mastermind of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking who was killed in India’s Operation Sindoor in May. The group’s recruitment drive reportedly began on October 8 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, and targeted wives of JeM commanders and several women in regions like Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Haripur.

Analysts believe there is a significant shift in the modus operandi of Pakistan-based terror outfits. The incident shows how the terror operation has shifted from conventional militancy to a more insidious form of extremism, where educated professionals are being drawn into Pakistan-backed networks.

Why white collar terror ecosystem?

After terrorism hit an all-time low in Jammu and Kashmir and recruitment came down to almost zero, the Pakistan Army, its intelligence wing the ISI and the terrorist groups have shifted their focus from conventional people to highly educated, sophisticated professionals who can easily blend with the people and no one will doubt their malicious intentions. They have shifted the battleground from mountains to minds, from guns to the radicalization of educated people. 

Earlier in the 2000s, the Indian Mujahideen lured and radicalized engineers and tech graduates, who joined the ISIS. Now, the security agencies are shocked by the involvement of city-based high-profile doctors in urban bombings. 

