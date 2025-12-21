What Is Toshakhana case that has reshaped Pakistan politics? Has it finished Imran Khan's political career?

The Toshakhana case that led to Imran Khan’s conviction involves foreign gifts, disputed valuations and allegations of political targeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned of a nationwide agitation after a special court of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi to 17 years of jail in the second Toshakhana case. The case that has already changed the politics of the country in a way no other high-profile case has done so far has raised many questions as well.

Originating from Persian "Toshak," meaning "treasure," and "Khana," meaning "house," it means a "treasure house" and refers to a government department or a secure place storing valuable gifts received by high officials from foreign dignitaries. It traces its origin to Mughal traditions.

Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

The cricketer-turned-politician and his wife were charged in three toshakhana cases. Imran Khan admitted in September 2022 to having sold four gifts, which he had received as the prime minister of Pakistan. The gifts included a Graff watch, four Rolex watches, a few cufflinks, a ring, and an expensive pen. He allegedly sold these things in the open market and pocketed more than PKR 36 million. The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified him on October 21, 2022, under Article 63(1)(p).

(Imran Khan gets bail in a corruption case.)

His political opponents and those from the coalition government, like Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and others, filed the first toshakhana reference case in August 2022. They alleged that Khan did not disclose the information about the gifts from various heads of state deposited in the Toshakhana and the revenue he earned by selling them. The Islamabad trial court in August 2023 found Imran Khan guilty of "corrupt practices" under Section 174 of the Election Act and sentenced him to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 100,000. However, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court suspended Khan's conviction and three-year prison sentence and ordered his release on bail.

(Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced in the Toshakhana case.)

Imran Khan sentenced

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed another toshakhana reference case against the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in December 2023. The NAB charged the couple with retaining a jewellery set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued assessment. The NAB filed the third toshakhana reference case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in July 2024. The bureau alleged that the couple retained a Bulgari jewelry set—including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings—gifted by the Saudi royal family during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Denying the charges, Imran's lawyers said that the acquisition complied with the 2018 Toshakhana policy. They also claimed that the payments were made based on valuations provided by customs officials and independent appraisers, and appraiser Sohaib Abbasi was coerced into altering his statement to falsely implicate Khan. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were formally indicted in this Toshakhana case in December 2024. However, the toshakhana cases have been under doubt with the international bodies like the United Nations having dubbed the detention and prosecution as politically motivated.