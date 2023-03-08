What is the latest US work authorisation program for visa-holding students? Know here

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recently announced the expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students who are seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students who are seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions, and who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade.

In addition, USCIS has made the online filing of Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, available for F-1 students in these categories. USCIS will continue to accept the latest paper version of this form by mail. The Director of USCIS, Ur M. Jaddou, states that the availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, along with the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for international students.

Premium processing expansion for certain F-1 students will occur in phases, and students requesting premium processing should not file before specific dates. USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, either via paper form or online, for certain F-1 students who already have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, beginning on March 6. F-1 students in the above categories can file together with Form I-765 beginning April 3. USCIS will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 if received before March 6, and will reject any premium processing request for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 that is received before April 3.

To file Form I-907 online, an applicant must first create a USCIS online account, which provides a convenient and secure method to submit forms, pay fees, and track the status of any pending USCIS immigration request throughout the adjudication process. There is no cost to set up a USCIS online account, which offers a variety of features, including the ability to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox and respond to Requests for Evidence online. Applicants who previously filed a paper Form I-765 and wish to file Form I-907 online to request premium processing should reference the USCIS Account Access Notice they received for the Online Access Code and details on how to link their paper-filed cases to their online account.

This expansion of premium processing is part of USCIS' efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens to the overall immigration system, and it is being implemented in a phased approach. USCIS has added the online filing of Form I-907, which brings the total number of forms available for online filing to 16. USCIS continues to accept the latest paper versions of all forms by mail. Over 1.8 million applications, petitions, and requests were filed online in FY 2022, a 53% increase from the 1.2 million filed in FY 2021.

