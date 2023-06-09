DNA Explainer: What is the cause of Canada wildfires and how it is affecting US?

File photo

Massive wildfires have burned across more than 3.3 million hectares of land in Canada over the past six weeks, an area larger than the state of Maryland and forcing widespread evacuations.

At their peak, the forest fires in British Columbia and Alberta, which began in late April, forced the evacuation of more than 30,000 people and shutting down oil and gas production.

The eastern provinces began to burn once the wildfires in the western province were put out. Ontario is the second-largest by land area and population in Canada behind Quebec, which is the largest by area. Around 160 forest fires were burning in Quebec as of Tuesday, displacing almost 10,000 people, while a comparable number of flames were raging in Ontario.

Some of the causes of the wildfires include heat wave, little snowfall this winter, deforestation, and human errors.

More lightning also develops in dry, hot conditions. Lightning causes more than 85% of wildfire destruction in Canada during a typical season, but only starts around half of those flames. The other half are caused by people.

Even seemingly little increases in the global average temperature can have significant effects.

These quickly growing fires are being fueled by harsh weather conditions, which makes them very challenging to put out.

At "national preparedness level 5," the nation has completely committed all of its national resources to the mobilisation of the fight against the fires.

As part of the "level 5" designation, "international liaison officers" from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa are flying in to assist in fighting the fires, according to Chris Stockdale, a wildland fire research officer with the Canadian Forest service, who spoke to CBS News late last month.