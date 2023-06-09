Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

DNA Explainer: What is the cause of Canada wildfires and how it is affecting US?

When the wildfires in western province got under control, the eastern provinces started burning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

DNA Explainer: What is the cause of Canada wildfires and how it is affecting US?
File photo

Massive wildfires have burned across more than 3.3 million hectares of land in Canada over the past six weeks, an area larger than the state of Maryland and forcing widespread evacuations. 

At their peak, the forest fires in British Columbia and Alberta, which began in late April, forced the evacuation of more than 30,000 people and shutting down oil and gas production.

The eastern provinces began to burn once the wildfires in the western province were put out. Ontario is the second-largest by land area and population in Canada behind Quebec, which is the largest by area. Around 160 forest fires were burning in Quebec as of Tuesday, displacing almost 10,000 people, while a comparable number of flames were raging in Ontario.

Some of the causes of the wildfires include heat wave, little snowfall this winter, deforestation, and human errors.

More lightning also develops in dry, hot conditions. Lightning causes more than 85% of wildfire destruction in Canada during a typical season, but only starts around half of those flames. The other half are caused by people. 

Even seemingly little increases in the global average temperature can have significant effects.

These quickly growing fires are being fueled by harsh weather conditions, which makes them very challenging to put out. 

At "national preparedness level 5," the nation has completely committed all of its national resources to the mobilisation of the fight against the fires.

As part of the "level 5" designation, "international liaison officers" from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa are flying in to assist in fighting the fires, according to Chris Stockdale, a wildland fire research officer with the Canadian Forest service, who spoke to CBS News late last month. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.