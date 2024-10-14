The US decided to deploy THAAD to protect Israel from further missile attacks by Iran or other groups

The United States has deployed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), one of its most advanced missile defence systems, to Israel. The US has also deployed 100 troops to Israel. This move is aimed at boosting Israel's security following recent missile attacks from Iran. These strikes came in retaliation for the assassinations of key Iranian and Hezbollah leaders.

What is THAAD?

THAAD is a cutting-edge system designed to defend against short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. It is unique because it can intercept missiles both inside and outside the atmosphere. Unlike many other defence systems, THAAD doesn’t use explosive warheads. Instead, it destroys incoming missiles through direct impact, using kinetic energy, according to Reuters

Why was THAAD sent to Israel?

The US decided to deploy THAAD to protect Israel from further missile attacks by Iran or other groups, particularly after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. As tensions grow in West Asia, Israel is preparing for potential retaliatory strikes.

Iran has also warned that any attack on its nuclear facilities by Israel would result in a strong response. Israel has asked for more US support, especially after recent conflicts, including its war in Gaza, which has caused extensive casualties and damage.

How does it work?

THAAD targets missiles in their final stage of flight, aiming to stop them just before impact. It’s highly effective because it can neutralise a wide range of missile threats.

It is made up of four key components:

1. Interceptor: The part that hits and destroys the missile.

2. Launch Vehicle: Mobile trucks that carry and launch the interceptors.

3. Radar: Detects and tracks threats up to 3,000 km away.

4. Fire Control System: Coordinates the launch and targeting of interceptors.

Each THAAD unit has six launchers, and it takes about 30 minutes to reload. Operating THAAD requires over 90 US troops.

According to Reuters, only US personnel operate THAAD, meaning American soldiers will remain in Israel to manage the system. This deployment is significant as it’s the first major US military presence in Israel since the country began bombing Gaza. The move also comes at a sensitive time, just weeks before the US presidential election.