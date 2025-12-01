FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?

The Election Commission of India has launched Phase-2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 12 states after completing the exercise in Bihar and receiving Supreme Court backing. What is SIR and how is the ECI doing it?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
Special Intensive Revision, West Bengal
Special Intensive Revision, or the SIR, became one of the most talked-about words in political circles across the country and created much hullabaloo before the recently concluded Bihar Elections 2025. After the petitions were submitted alleging that the SIR exercise is unconstitutional, as determining the citizenship of voters is not the job of the poll panel, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot be faulted for conducting a special intensive revision across Bihar if the reason for undertaking the exercise is common across all constituencies. 

ECI conducts SIR 2025 in 12 states

After the completion of the SIR in Bihar, the ECI announced that it would carry out phase 2 of the operation in 12 states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The main purpose of the SIR is to create a new voter list entirely from the beginning. Under the process, the voters are asked to fill the enumeration form and submit one of the 12 documents. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of each polling booth reach out to each house and collect the enumeration forms. A BLO should make three attempts to reach the electors. 

How do BLOs conduct Special Intensive Revision?

The enumeration form contains the voter's name, EPIC ID, address, details of assembly and parliamentary constituencies and their photo pre-printed. The form can be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website as well. The voter is expected to fill in details such as date of birth, mobile number, Aadhaar number (optional), and details of their parents and spouse, if applicable, and attach a latest passport-size photograph with the form. He also has to establish a link with the past SIR, which was conducted between 2002 and 2005. The filled-up form should be submitted to the BLO, who will give an acknowledgement receipt. It can also be uploaded online. 

Voter list update

If a voter missed it during the last SIR period because he had not attained the voting age, he can mention the details of his parents. If a voter has moved out to another state since the last SIR, he should furnish the details from the state he or his family was a resident of when the SIR last took place. For the present, SIR, the EIC is most likely to publish the draft electoral roll on December 9, 2025, after the enumeration process is over. The voter should check if his name appears in the draft roll.

 

Draft electoral roll 2025

After publication of the draft electoral roll, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will scrutinise the eligibility of proposed electors in accordance with the qualification of electors proposed under Article 326 and Sections 16 & 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RPA). He will start a suo motu enquiry and issue notice to electors who could not link/match their name with the past SIR. The EROs will refer cases of suspected foreign nationals to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

If a voter wants to appeal against the decision of the ERO, he can do so before the District Magistrate first, then the Chief Electoral Officer will hear the second appeal against the decision of the DM. Electors can appeal for inclusion of their name in the final electoral roll till January 31.

