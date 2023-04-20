Explained: What is Solar Eclipse? What happens during a Solar Eclipse, how to watch

Picture credit: Instagram- @NASA

A rare hybrid solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan, will occur on April 20. On this day, a hybrid solar eclipse results from the new moon blocking the sun creating total darkness and then a 'ring of fire' effect. In certain locations, the eclipse will be total, while in others, it will be an annual eclipse.

There will be an annular eclipse, which happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky, after total darkness for more than a minute. Because of this, the solar disc is not entirely covered by the Moon when it crosses the Sun's path, leaving a ring of the Sun's outer edges to be seen around the Moon. This produces a stunning "ring of fire" effect around the Moon's shadowy outline.

Recently, NASA posted information about the forthcoming hybrid solar eclipse and where viewers may view it on Instagram.

It wrote, "On April 20, skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans."

Types of Eclipses:

Total Eclipse: A total solar or lunar eclipse where the entire disc of the sun or moon is covered.

Annular Eclipse: An eclipse of the sun in which the moon is surrounded by a dazzling ring while the sun's edge is still visible.

Hybrid Eclipse: Before transitioning to a total solar eclipse, in which the moon fully blocks the sun, the moon will travel in front of the sun to produce what appears to be a "ring of fire."

Partial Eclipse: An eclipse of a celestial body in which only part of the luminary is darkened.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse: When and Where to watch Surya Grahan?

A total solar eclipse will be seen from Australia and Southeast Asia on April 19 in the US and April 20 in Australia as the Moon moves in front of the Sun. It will also be visible from the Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. Ningaloo is situated on Western Australia's coral coast.

The eclipse can be seen from 1:34:26 to 06:59:22 (UTC Time). The partial eclipse will be observed in the first site at 01:34:26 (7:04:26 in Delhi), followed by the full eclipse at 02:37:08 (08:07:08 in Delhi), and the maximum eclipse at 9:46:53. At 5:56:43, the final spot will witness the total eclipse (which is 11:26:43 in Delhi).

The small resort town of Exmouth in Australia will experience complete darkness for 62 seconds as the moon's shadow passes over the Exmouth Peninsula.