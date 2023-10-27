Explained: What is skin fasting, the new trend on social media? Why is it necessary? Know benefits

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: What is skin fasting, the new trend on social media? Why is it necessary? Know benefits

Skin fasting is about giving your skin a break for a certain period of time from using numerous products. Know its benefits below.

article-main
Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Skin fasting is one of the newest skincare fads that has gone viral on social media. The hashtag is trendy among beauty influencers and bloggers right now, with thousands of postings on Instagram and Twitter using it. But what is it precisely? Does it improve the texture and health of our skin? Is it only an exaggerated fad that causes more harm than good? We all are skincare addicts so, all these questions are important to whether or not to follow the trend. 

What is skin fasting?
It is almost every day when a new product is launched in the market and the companies try to convince us why is it good, and how it can be effective in dealing with certain problems one is facing on their skin. We try to simplify our skincare routine and expect 100% benefits from it. But the idea behind ‘skin fasting’ is giving your skin a break from those products. 

Skin fasting, in simple words, is giving your skin some time from using numerous products to reset and rebalance itself. Skin experts suggest that using fewer skin care products can help the skin regain its overall health. 

For a certain time, ranging from a few days to a few weeks, skin fasting entails reducing or quitting the usage of specific skincare products, including cleansers, toners, serums, and exfoliants. Instead, to keep the routine simple at this period, use a mild cleanser and a simple moisturiser.

What are the benefits of skin fasting?

  • It provides your skin room to breathe and allows it time to regenerate
  • It facilitates the healing of skin
  • Skincare fasting aids in restoring the lipid barrier of the skin
  • It saves the natural moisture of the skin
  • Uses a step-by-step method to assist in adding key goods back into the regimen. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After tomato, onion rates hiked in Delhi-NCR, price per kg is…

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara says Kangana Ranaut-starrer has this thing that other Air Force films don't | Exclusive

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Sia sing in Punjabi, fans say 'unreal dream coming true'

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023:Get the amazing offers on attractive jewellery up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE