Explained: What is skin fasting, the new trend on social media? Why is it necessary? Know benefits

Skin fasting is about giving your skin a break for a certain period of time from using numerous products. Know its benefits below.

Skin fasting is one of the newest skincare fads that has gone viral on social media. The hashtag is trendy among beauty influencers and bloggers right now, with thousands of postings on Instagram and Twitter using it. But what is it precisely? Does it improve the texture and health of our skin? Is it only an exaggerated fad that causes more harm than good? We all are skincare addicts so, all these questions are important to whether or not to follow the trend.

What is skin fasting?

It is almost every day when a new product is launched in the market and the companies try to convince us why is it good, and how it can be effective in dealing with certain problems one is facing on their skin. We try to simplify our skincare routine and expect 100% benefits from it. But the idea behind ‘skin fasting’ is giving your skin a break from those products.

Skin fasting, in simple words, is giving your skin some time from using numerous products to reset and rebalance itself. Skin experts suggest that using fewer skin care products can help the skin regain its overall health.

For a certain time, ranging from a few days to a few weeks, skin fasting entails reducing or quitting the usage of specific skincare products, including cleansers, toners, serums, and exfoliants. Instead, to keep the routine simple at this period, use a mild cleanser and a simple moisturiser.

What are the benefits of skin fasting?