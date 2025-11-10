What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

Ricin is a highly toxic agent and can be used as a terrorism tool. Was Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) planning to carry out massive terror attacks in India using it? Are Pakistan and its ISI behind the conspiracy?

Is the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) planning to carry out massive terror attacks in India using a chemical weapon like Ricin? Is Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI, helping them in their nefarious design? These questions cropped up after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided hideouts in Gandhinagar and Banaskantha and arrested three alleged terrorists linked to ISIS. Dr Ahmed Syed Zeelani is among those arrested. He has been practising as a physician after obtaining his medical degree from China. He is believed to be the brain behind planning to procure the poisonous chemical Ricin and attacking the masses in India. The Gujarat ATS recovered guns and cartridges from Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Suleman and Azad Suleman Saifi. They also recovered poisonous Ricin from Banaskantha.

What is Ricin?

Ricin is a lectin, or a carbohydrate-binding protein, produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant. It can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans. According to the New York State Department of Health, Ricin can be used as a terrorist agent in the form of a powder, mist, pellet, or dissolved in water or a weak acid. People can get poisoned by breathing in large amounts of Ricin mist or powder. After inhaling Ricin, people can experience difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, nausea, and tightness in the chest. People can be poisoned by swallowing ricin-contaminated food or water. Swallowing a significant amount of ricin can lead to vomiting and diarrhea that may become bloody. The poison can also enter the human body through the skin when combined with certain chemicals or through open wounds. Ricin in powdered or mist form can cause redness and pain of the skin and of the eyes.

ISKP-ISI link?

Zeelani was in touch with Abu Khadija, who has Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) roots. He is suspected of having connections in Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is not yet established if he had received Ricin from Pakistan, but the possibility can not be ruled out. The Gujarat ATS also does not rule out the possibility of the trio planning to make a chemical weapon for a terrorist attack.

What is ISKP?

The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP or ISIS–K)[a] is a regional branch of the Salafi jihadist group Islamic State (IS). It is active in Central and South Asia, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The main objective of the ISKP is to destabilise and replace current governments within the historic Khorasan region with a caliphate. A caliphate is governed under a strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law, which they plan to expand beyond the region.