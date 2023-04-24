What is Operatione Kaveri? Know all about India's evacuation mission of its nationals from Sudan

Operation Kaveri | Photo: AP

The Indian government to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan, launched 'Operation Kaveri'. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that India's ships and aircraft are all set to evacuate stranded Indians from Sudan. Jaishankar, in a tweet, stated, "Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan."

What is Operation Kaveri?

Operation Kaveri is the recent series of evacuations held by India over the last few years to rescue its nationals in crisis-hit countries. India rescued its nationals last year from war-hit Ukraine and Afghanistan. Through this operation, India aims to bring back around 3,000 of its citizens, who are presently located in Sudan.

India has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate its stranded nationals. On Sunday, several Indian citizens were among the people evacuated by French aircraft.

According to the embassy, several Indians were included in the 388 people taken to safety by France on Sunday night. "French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people from 28 countries, including Indian nationals." the tweet read.

As per French Diplomatic sources as reported by ANI, five Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan through a French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of other nationalities.