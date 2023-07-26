What is juice jacking? Know how to protect personal information from fraudsters while using public charger

What is Juice Jacking and how do scammers use public portals to extract unidentified users' personal information?

Hackers keep finding new and creative ways to conceive an individual's personal information. Things that seemed safe earlier are now a tool or methods of extracting personal information. Recently, the juice jacking scam has come to light where fraudsters con people with the help of charging ports in public places to steal data.

Public charging ports like at airports, hotels, cafes, and other public places. Fraudsters install malicious hardware or software into these charging stations. From these ports, the hackers then gain access to sensitive information.

How juice jacking scam works?

Scammers set up charging stations that appear legitimate and convenient. These rigged stations then collect the users' data.

When an unsuspecting person plugs their device into the compromised charging point, the rigged station harvests sensitive data from the connected device.

Some scams even involve malware injection into the user's device while it charges giving the scammer control over the victim's phone or tablet.

How to prevent Juice Jacking?