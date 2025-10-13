What is IRCTC Scam? Why are Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections?

A Delhi court charges Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav with corruption and conspiracy in the IRCTC land-for-hotels scam.

A court in New Delhi has charged former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and their son and the RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav with corruption in awarding the tenders for maintenance of two IRCTC hotels. The court has framed charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and cheating. The CBI has alleged that the tender for maintenance of BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri hotels was awarded when Lau Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister, and his family, in return, received a plot of prime land in Patna at a much cheaper rate. It has also been alleged that there was quid pro quo for the tenders.

What is IRCTC Scam?

According to the CBI, the tenders for maintenance were awarded to Sujata Hotels, owned by businessmen Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, in exchange for prime land in Patna. It also claimed that the tender process was manipulated and eligibility criteria were altered to favour Sujata Hotels. The central agency has also claimed that a three-acre plot of land in Patna was allegedly transferred to a company called Delight Marketing Company, which was run by a close confidante of the Yadav family. It also said that the said company was later renamed Lara Projects LLP.

IRCTC land-for-hotels scam

The CBI lodged an FIR in 2017 against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, the Kochhar brothers, former IRCTC Managing Director P.K. Goel and many others. It raided many locations belonging to the accused in Patna, Ranchi, Delhi, and Gurugram. The CBI concluded arguments on framing charges on March 1, 2025. Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh claimed evidence of corruption and conspiracy.

Charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav

The trial court's Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges against 14 accused persons under sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He charged Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejaswi Yadav with sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. He charged Lalu Yadav also with under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act as a public servant.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejaswi Yadav said that the charges are politically motivated. These people have been charged weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.