Explained: What is iPhone makers' Apple Savings Account? What are its features, how to withdraw money from it?

With the savings account, which will have a high annual percentage rate of 4.15%, Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Apple, which sells some of the priciest premium electronics like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, has introduced a high-yield savings account with a high-interest rate of 4.15 per cent, which is more than ten times the US national average. The tech giant Apple has tied up with Goldman Sachs to offer the savings account. It will need no fee, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.

What is special about Apple’s Savings Account?
As soon as consumers create this Goldman Sachs account, every Daily Cash they earn on their Apple Card will be put into it and earn interest, according to a press statement from Apple. When a customer uses an Apple card to purchase something they earn ‘Daily Cash’. 

The destination can be changed if a user does not want the Daily Cash to go into that account. Moreover, more money may be added.

The interest rate on the Apple Savings Account is 4.15 per cent, which is more than 10 times higher than the 0.35 per cent national average. It is compared to the 0.01 per cent annual percentage yield (APY) offered by Bank of America, 0.15 per cent by Wells Fargo, 0.01 per cent by Chase, and 0.35 per cent by the US national average for savings accounts.

Features:

  • Minimum deposits and minimum balances are not necessary. Also, there are no fees.
  • Deposits up to a maximum balance of $250,000 are insured.
  • Through Apple Card in Wallet, users may quickly set up and manage their savings accounts.
  • Automatic savings options and goal-setting tools are offered via the Apple Savings Account, which is seamlessly linked into Apple Wallet.
  • After opening a savings account, all of the user's "Daily Cash" will be automatically deposited there.

How to withdraw money from Apple Savings Account?
“Users will also have access to an easy-to-use Savings dashboard in Wallet, where they can conveniently track their account balance and interest earned over time. Users can also withdraw funds at any time through the Savings dashboard by transferring them to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash card, with no fees,” the release said.

