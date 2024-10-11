The powerful storm caused widespread destruction, including damaged homes, and power outages for millions before moving into the Atlantic

At least 10 people have died as Hurricane Milton swept through Florida, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed on Thursday. The powerful storm caused widespread destruction, including damaged homes, and power outages for millions before moving into the Atlantic.

St Lucie County reported at least four deaths after a possible tornado flattened a retirement community. PowerOutage.us reported over 3 million homes and businesses without electricity, some already affected by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.

According to Reuters, in Tampa Bay, fears of catastrophic flooding were avoided, but trees were downed, roads were blocked, and some neighbourhoods flooded. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city avoided severe storm surges, which lessened the overall damage. Emergency crews responded to calls, including rescuing 15 people from a home after a tree fell on it. A large crane also collapsed in St Petersburg, although no one was injured.

The state remains at risk of river flooding, with water levels rising after receiving up to 18 inches of rain. The storm weakened as it moved inland, but its damage was widespread.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reported 19 tornadoes and severe damage to around 125 homes, mostly mobile homes. The state continues to clear debris, with help from federal emergency services. US President Joe Biden’s administration has granted Florida’s request for assistance.

According to reports, over 2,200 flights had been cancelled, with the highest disruptions in Orlando, Tampa, and southwest Florida. The damage from both Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene is expected to reach billions of dollars.