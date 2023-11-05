What is GRAP Stage 4, action plan implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution?

The fourth phase of GRAP was implemented in Delhi as the air quality index remains at 'severe' for the third consecutive day. Know what is the GRAP Stage 4 action plan.

The fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi as the air quality in the national capital worsened. As many as 50 per cent of the government staff has been ordered to work from home, as per PTI reports.

The GRAP stage 4 has been implemented to curb air pollution. However, the fourth stage of GRAP is implemented at least three days prior to the Air Quality Index touching 450 levels in Delhi. This year, the decision to implement GRAP 4 was delayed.

What is GRAP Stage 4?

GRAP stage 4 is an eight-point action plan that prohibits the entry of trucks into Delhi other than LNG/CNG trucks and those with essential services. Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) have been banned from entering the national capital except those carrying essential commodities.

Delhi and NCR authorities have also been provided with the power to make decisions on declaring holidays for physical classes even for classes 6, 9, and 11. Schools will conduct classes in online mode.

Read: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Under the GRAP Stage 4, state governments can also take a decision to implement additional emergency measures like the closure of colleges/educational institutions non-emergency and closure commercial of activities, permitting the running of vehicles on an odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality index remained way above the 450-mark, prompting the authorities to take severe measures to mitigate the situation.