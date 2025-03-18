FireSat is a constellation of over 50 satellites developed by Google Research in collaboration with the Earth Fire Alliance, the Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation, and Muon Space. The network will capture satellite images, analyse them, and combine them with local weather reports to detect wildfires.

Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai thanked Elon Musk’s SpaceX for successfully launching the first FireSat satellite last week. The satellite is part of a network planned by Google Research to detect and monitor wildfires early.

"We have liftoff! The first FireSat satellite is now in orbit following a successful launch this weekend," Pichai said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Google boss further expressed gratitude to key project partners: Muon Space, the Earth Fire Alliance, and the Moore Foundation. "Huge thanks to partners @MuonSpace @EarthFireAll @MooreFound, and special thanks to @SpaceX for the ride! Here’s a look at the satellite on the launch pad (it’s behind the yellow rectangle)," he wrote, attaching a picture of the launchpad used.

FireSat a constellation of satellites

FireSat is a constellation of satellites developed by Google Research in collaboration with the Earth Fire Alliance, the Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation, and Muon Space. The network will capture satellite images, analyse them, and combine them with local weather reports to detect wildfires. The constellation will comprise more than 50 satellites. Google says the satellites are capable of detecting wildfires as small as 5x5 meters.

Google.org -- the tech giant's philanthropy arm -- in 2024 made a commitment of USD 13 million for the project.

Technology behind FireSat

The satellites use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to compare real-time imagery with historical data, taking into account local weather and infrastructure to detect wildfires swiftly. The analysis can be used to inform local governments and authorities with the aim to prevent fires from spreading.

Wildfires intensify globally

The key satellite project from Google comes as wildfires rise in both frequency and intensity in several parts of the world, including the United States.

Earlier this year, a series of catastrophic wildfires tore through the Los Angeles area in the US state of California, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of houses and other buildings.