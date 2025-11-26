What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?

The Epstein Files, containing flight logs, contact books and court records, triggered bipartisan pressure that led President Trump to sign the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

From former US President Bill Clinton to incumbent Donald Trump, from former Duke of Edinburgh Prince Andrew to billionaire technocrat Elon Musk, it is almost a who's who; it is the Epstein Files. It has rocked US politics and forced Trump to sign the bill, making it mandatory for the administration to publish the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The term "Epstein files" refers to documents collected as evidence in the criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein, a child sex offender, who was indicted in 2006. He accepted a plea deal in 2008. He was indicted again in 2019 and died in prison, awaiting trial. His death was called a suicide.

Epstein Files

The Epstein Files contain his contact book, flight logs of his planes, and court documents. It also contains Epstein's black book, or "Epstein's little black book," which refers to a 97-page book of names, phone numbers, emails, and home addresses a former employee took from Epstein's home in 2005 and later tried to sell. "Epstein's other little black book" is another set of documents, published by Business Insider in 2021. Epstein's then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell compiled the directory. It included celebrities as well as Epstein's gardeners, hairdresser, barbers, and electrician. It was found that every time Epstein or Maxwell met somebody important, they would get their contact information, and they would put it in this file.

Were Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein friends?

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends till 2004, before they fell apart. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump sent a letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003. The letter contained the drawing of a naked woman with "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey" written on it. It was signed by Donald Trump, who has denied it. Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found complicit in his sex trafficking; she hired Virginia Roberts (later Giuffre) as his masseuse. The 17-year-old girl became one of Epstein's victims. Giuffre had been working for Trump in the Mar-a-Lago spa.

Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson feature

Four years after Epstein's death, New York judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of the documents from the 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents included the names of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, singer Michael Jackson, and physicist Stephen Hawking. These people were not accused of any wrongdoing; they were mentioned in a passing reference.

Ghislaine Maxwell documents

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., in September 2024, accused the Joe Biden administration of keeping the list secret to protect pedophiles. JD Vance, now Vice President, said in October 2024, "We need to release the Epstein list." Kash Patel, who later became the FBI director, said that the FBI was withholding information on Epstein. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote on July 17, 2025, "Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now!"

Moved by Democrat lawmaker Ro Khanna, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act in a 427-1 vote on November 18, 2025. After initial procrastination, President Trump signed the bill on November 18, 2025.