What is Disease X? WHO's deadlier pandemic warning raises alarm

What is 'Disease X'?

Covid-19 presented the world with never-before-seen difficulties and resulted in thousands of fatalities. In order to combat the virus that spread swiftly since its debut in 2019, scientists hurried to develop a vaccine. The world has returned to normal after three years, but scientists are on guard for the next epidemic, especially in light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief's recent warning that the next pandemic might be "even deadlier" than Covid-19. Following this statement, there is increased interest in the website's list of "priority diseases" maintained by the health organisation.

The diseases that could start the subsequent catastrophic pandemic are listed on the short list. Ebola, Sars, and Zika are among the illnesses we are familiar with, but the last one, "Disease X," has raised some questions.

What is Disease X?

"Disease X" refers to a hypothetical, unidentified disease that could potentially cause a future epidemic or pandemic. The term "Disease X" was coined by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018 as a placeholder for any unknown pathogen that could emerge and pose a global health threat. It was intended to emphasize the need for preparedness and research efforts to anticipate and respond to future infectious diseases.

Since the term was introduced, several outbreaks and epidemics have occurred, such as the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, it is important to note that "Disease X" itself does not represent a specific disease, but rather represents a concept of an unknown pathogen that may arise in the future. The actual nature and characteristics of any future disease outbreak would depend on the specific pathogen involved. It is always crucial to remain vigilant and prioritize global health systems and research to better respond to emerging diseases.

More about Disease X pandemic

Dr. Richard Hatchett from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations emphasizes the gravity of the situation by stating, "This isn't the stuff of science fiction. This is a scenario we have to prepare for. This is Disease X."

It is important to consider the ramifications of Disease X because it poses a risk to the world and could have catastrophic effects.

The 2019 COVID-19 outbreak, which was brought on by a brand-new coronavirus, serves as a sobering reminder of the existence of Disease X. The world saw firsthand the mayhem and carnage a new illness can unleash as the virus quickly expanded across China and subsequently invaded nations worldwide.

Dr. Pranab Chatterjee, a researcher at the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warns, "It is not an exaggeration to say that there is potential for a Disease X event just around the corner."

Medical professionals from all across the world wants more funding to put on this to assist surveillance and research into potential pandemic agents in order to avoid and effectively respond to an epidemic of Disease X. The COVID-19 pandemic was not the first to cause devastation on the world, and it will not be the last, the authors of the Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology article emphasise the need of learning from the past. So, as quickly as possible, we need to get ready for the next outbreak.