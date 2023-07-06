What is Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023? How can it safeguard consumer data, hold companies accountable?

The Cabinet on Thursday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, which will play an important role in helping keep the personal data of the users safe.

The Cabinet on Thursday paved the way of a new and impactful bill in India, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023. This bill will be able to keep the personal data of a user safe, and give them more liberty on how to port their personal data.

The Union Cabinet has approved draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 for tabling it in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, an official source said on Wednesday, as per PTI reports.

The bill proposes to levy penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill. "The Cabinet has approved the draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session," the source said, as quoted by PTI.

What is the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023?

As the name suggests, the new Data Protection Bill is aimed at safeguarding the data of consumers in India, and big corporations and consumers will be charged a hefty fine if they fail to do so and don’t follow the norms listed in the bill.

The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of "Right to Privacy".

Once approved, several entities, both public and private, will need to seek consent from users to collect and process their data. This means that the right to privacy of each consumer will be valued more, and their data will be more safeguarded than before.

(With PTI inputs)