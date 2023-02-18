What is Delhi Waqf board? Why government is planning to seize Waqf Board properties like mosques, dargahs

Amanatullah Khan, the board's chairman and an AAP MLA, reacted angrily to the decision by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to seize 123 Delhi Waqf Board properties, including mosques, dargahs, and cemeteries. The federal government's seizure of the waqf holdings, according to Khan, will not be tolerated.

What is the Waqf board?

In accordance with the Waqf Act of 1954, the Government of India formed the Central Waqf Council in 1964 with the mandate of advising it on issues relating to the operation of the State Waqf Boards and the effective management of the Waqfs in the nation.

“Wakf” means the permanent dedication by a person professing Islam, of any movable or immovable property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as pious, religious or charitable.

Why government plans to take over Waqf properties?

The Waqf board has repeatedly been accused of obtaining lands and public places fraudulently, and the relevance of their actions has understandably remained in doubt.

The Deputy Land and Development Officer, in a letter to the board on February 8, informed it of the decision to "absolve" it from all matters pertaining to the 123 waqf properties.

The Delhi Waqf Board made no representations or raised any objections to the work of the two-member committee on the subject of denotified waqf assets, according to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the central government. The group was led by Judge (retired) S P Garg.

The L&DO said the Delhi Waqf Board was the main stakeholder/affected party to whom the opportunity was given by the committee. However, it did not appear before the committee or filed any representation or objection regarding 123 properties.

"It is evident from the above facts that Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections or claims. It is, therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to '123 Waqf Properties'," said the L&DO letter.

The L&DO will now conduct physical inspections of all 123 premises. Amanatullah Khan claims that because the L&DO put notices at 123 properties, the Muslim community has experienced "widespread anxiety, fear, and resentment."

"We have already raised our voice in the court on 123 Waqf Properties, our Writ Petition No.1961/2022 is pending in the High Court.

"Some people are spreading lies about it, the proof of this is in front of all of you. We will not allow anyone to occupy the properties of the Waqf Board," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a response to the Deputy Land and Development Officer of the central ministry on Friday, the DWB chairman stated that the Delhi Waqf Board had already filed a high court petition in January 2022 objecting to the formation of a two-member committee, whose report was the basis for the ministry's action.

Khan claimed that on April 12 of last year, the committee was told of the Waqf Board's petition to the high court contesting its formation and requesting that it postpone its activities until a definitive judgement was issued by the court. The high court is now hearing the case.

"Two-member committee has already submitted its report. However, no such report is shared with the Delhi Waqf Board. Hence, you are requested to share a complete set of the report with the Delhi Waqf Board urgently," Khan said.

He asserted that the high court's order from August 20, 2014, did not specify that a two-member committee be formed.

The Muslim community makes use of these 123 properties. According to him, the Delhi Waqf Board created management committees or mutawallis to oversee these 123 properties on a daily basis.

According to him, the Waqf Act of 1995's Section 32 grants the Delhi Waqf Board the legal authority to manage these properties through general supervision, administration, and control.

According to the Waqf Act, all waqf properties belong to the relevant Waqf Board, in this case, the Delhi Waqf Board, according to Khan.

The Waqf nature of the 123 properties was "innate" as all were religious structures like mosques, dargahs, and graveyards. Some of them were given to the Delhi Waqf Board's predecessor - 'Sunni Majlis Auqaf - by the British ruler, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)