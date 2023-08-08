Explainer: What is Delhi Services Bill, and how it will change power dynamics in national capital?

Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday with a supporting vote of 131 MPs. Read below to understand the bill.

The Rajya Sabha on August 7 passed the Delhi Services Bill with a supporting vote of 131 MPs while 102 MPs voted against the bill. The Delhi Services Bill has been a major conflict between the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party and the central government.

The bill will come in law after the acting President Draupadi Murmu signs it. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha (upper house) by the Home Minister Amit Shah to replace an ordinance. Amit Shah defended the bill by saying that the proposed legislation is aimed at proving effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

The opposition INDIA alliance opposed the proposed bill and extended their support to the current ruling party of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Let us understand what is the Delhi Service Bill.

What is the Delhi Services Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill states that the control of inquiries and suspensions of the officials of the national capital will lay with the Centre.

The Lieutenant Governor will have the sole power to discretion on various matters including, the National Capital Civil Services Authority's recommendations and the prorogation, summoning, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will include the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi and the Delhi Chief Minister. The Delhi Services Bill will replace the current ordinance where the Delhi government has the most control over most services.

