While the Hindutva brigade will claim to bring all castes and sub-castes on a common platform, Congress will claim that it has got the government on its knees by continuously harping on the issue and putting pressure on the ruling party that took the plunge under political compulsion.

The BJP-led Narendra Modi government and the Opposition alliance of INDIA under Rahul Gandhi are competing to take the credit for the caste census. While the Hindutva brigade will claim to bring all castes and sub-castes on a common platform, Congress will claim that it has got the government on its knees by continuously harping on the issue and putting pressure on the ruling party that took the plunge under political compulsion, rather than any genuine love for the marginalised sections of the society.

History of caste census

However, it must be kept in mind amid the hullaballoo that the British government enumerated all castes during census exercises carried out from 1881 to 1931. The castes were also included in the census of 1941, but the data were not published. When the first census was held in independent India in 1951, the then government of Jawahar Lal Nehru decided not to count castes anymore except for scheduled castes and tribes, perhaps to show the homogeneity of the society that had got independence after years of colonial exploitation and the policy of "divide and rule".

The Union government asked all states in 1961 to conduct caste surveys if they wanted and prepare a state-specific list of the OBC castes. The states prepared their list of the OBC castes and included them in the list so that the benefit of reservation could be extended to them. Decades later in 2011, the Union government under Dr Manmohan Singh held a nationwide caste enumeration under Socio-Economic and Caste Census to gather detailed information about the socio-economic status of households and individuals, including their caste. The decision was taken with the belief that focusing on caste could perpetuate divisions and hinder national unity in a newly independent nation.

The states of Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka conducted their own caste surveys to collect data to support state-specific reservation policies and welfare programs. The policymaker were shocked when Bihar's caste survey in 2023 revealed that OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes constituted over 63% ff the state's population. It also gave a clear picture of the economic condition and education level of the people.

What is caste census?

The government collects data on the caste identities of individuals during a national census exercise. Such data are important from socio-economic and political points of view because these give insights into the demographic distribution, socio-economic conditions, and representation of various caste groups. It is also significant because caste has historically shaped social, economic, and political dynamics in India and these can not be wished away. The caste system is like an elephant in the room, you may not like it, but you can not ignore it.

In the caste surveys held in the past, the population by caste, religion, and occupation were recorded, providing detailed demographic data. It was done partly to meet the colonial need to understand and govern India's complex social structure.

Why is it important?

Analysts believe the caste census may have far-reaching consequences and bring a paradigm shift in the politics of the country. It may change the grammar of Indian politics and may be compared with the Mandal Commission recommendations. It will further deepen the identity politics, divide the politics on the caste line and disrupt the present caste-based political dynamics. The caste census may change the reservation policies, political representation, and social justice initiatives.