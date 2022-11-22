What is Black Friday? Why it is marked as biggest sale of the year?

Black Friday: What is it?

Black Friday is the sales weekend that follows Thanksgiving and is known for being pre-Christmas and post-Thanksgiving shopping. Shops around America offer appealing discounts to customers at this time. Retailers all across the world, including those in India, have embraced the custom though.

When will it be celebrated this year:

This year, Black Friday 2022 will be observed on November 25.

History and significance of Black Friday:

Since more than a thousand years ago, Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving. After Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed in 1942, it became customary to celebrate on the fourth Thursday of November each year. Black Friday, however, didn't start to be linked to Thanksgiving until the middle of the 20th century.

Black Friday is thought to represent the 1869 US gold market crash. It was the day that a market crash brought on by falling gold prices occurred, with long-lasting consequences for the US economy.

It is also thought that Philadelphia, in the US, is where the phrase "Black Friday" first appeared in the 1960s. When the streets were jam-packed with traffic on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the Philadelphia Police Department complained about it. It was referred to as "Black Friday".

On the other hand, according to the blog of Oxford University Press, lexicographers at Oxford English Dictionary discovered that the term first occurred in 1610. It was unrelated to Thanksgiving or sales. Instead, any Friday with an exam was referred to as Black Friday.

The tradition of using Black Friday as the official start of the holiday shopping season dates back to 1961, according to Oxford University Press. The famous Thanksgiving Day Parade put on by US department retailer Macy's furthered the link between the Friday following Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday shopping season.

Although shoppers eagerly anticipate Black Friday sales to start their Christmas shopping, some claim that the day encourages excessive consumption.