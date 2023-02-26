What is baby Ariha case? Why was the toddler separated from her Indian parents by German authorities?

Baby Ariha case | Photo: Twitter/@Shilpaa30thakur

Over a year ago, the German authorities separated an Indian toddler from her parents. India is still making efforts to reunite the family. On Saturday, Vinay Kwatra, the Foreign Secretary said that the Indian embassy is in touch with both the family and German with the aim to reunite them. In December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed concerns over the baby to his German counterpart.

The toddler, Ariha Shah was taken under German custody over a year ago, saying that she was being harassed by her parents. The little girl, since then, has been living in foster care in Berlin. The family members of the child - reportedly over one-and-half-years old - have been seeking her repatriation to India.

The family and volunteers have also started many petitions to save Ariha. The parents have also called for several protests in front of the German Embassy in New Delhi. “The paternal grandmother injured the baby by accident in September 2021. When the parents took her to hospital, they were accused of sexual assault and the baby was removed," contends one Change.org petition.

Earlier reports, with the parents' quotes, show that the case was closed without charges, but still, the daughter was not returned. The Berlin Child Services have also filed a civil custody case for the termination of parental rights. A trial date is yet to be set.

What has the MEA said?

"This is something of great sensitivity, something which we deeply care about, and our embassy has been in very close touch with the parents and German authorities in trying to find a way forward," Kwatra said today.

"We have concerns that the child should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. This is her right. And our embassy is pursuing the matter with German authorities, but it was also a subject which I had brought up with the minister," he had said at a joint media briefing.

