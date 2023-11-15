Headlines

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Explainer

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

The International Criminal Police Organization alerts people to a growing fraud involving stolen credit card details being used by thieves to buy airline tickets and resell them for a discount.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

The travel rush is upon us as the holiday season reaches its peak. Bus, train, and airline tickets are being purchased with great anticipation by people who want to travel or see their loved ones. As part of special promotions, festivals, and holiday specials, airlines are giving out large discounts on tickets in the spirit of the holidays, Scammers are using these offers to trick gullible tourists.

Scammers are deceiving customers with phoney airline ticket discounts. They make it appear official by offering incredibly low ticket prices on websites or through social media. They request that you pay them quickly using cash or bank transfers. Sometimes they use stolen credit cards to buy those tickets and send them to victims. 

A popular airline ticket scam has been alerted to the public by INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization. Let's examine the scam's operation in more detail and offer some safety tips.

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it fool people?
In an airline ticket scam, the scammers use stolen or hacked credit cards to buy flight tickets and then they offer those tickets on sale at discounted prices through professional-looking websites that appear to be legitimate travel agencies. 

When someone buys tickets from those websites, the criminals ask them to make instant payment, by UPI or cash and after they receive the payment they send the customer the booking confirmation, but with their original purchase details deleted. 

Even though using a stolen credit card to purchase a plane ticket might not seem like a big deal, it is a scam with potentially dire repercussions. If the owner of the stolen credit card reports the illegal purchase before the scheduled flight, buyers of these tickets run the danger of becoming stranded at the airport. The credit card company may still reverse the charge if the owner waits to disclose the purchase until after the buyer has boarded the aircraft, leaving the buyer stranded and unable to get home.

How to detect an Airline ticket scam?
Interpol claims that the difficulty in detecting this scam makes it especially dangerous. Scammers frequently go to considerable efforts to fabricate authentic-looking phoney websites and social media profiles; they could even utilize the identities of stolen travel agents. Watch out for the following signs to determine if a sale of airline tickets is fraudulent:

Low ticket prices: Be cautious if the ticket seems cheap in comparison to other tickets. 
Payment methods: If you are asked to pay with cash or a bank transfer, proceed with caution as these options provide few safeguards against fraudulent activity.
Last-minute departure dates: Scammers attempt to take advantage of the period until the actual cardholder cancels the transaction, so be on the lookout for tickets with departure dates in the coming days.
Contact information: Verify whether the telephone number and entire address are listed on the website or social media account. If not, investigate it thoroughly to be sure it is genuine.

